Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich make Kane number one summer transfer target

Liverpool eye Wolves midfielder Nunes
Liverpool want to sign Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes next summer according to The Sun. The Reds' midfield continues to remain an area of concern and in order to bolster the team, Jurgen Klopp wants to sign the 24-year-old Portuguese international.
Nunes joined Wolves from Sporting this summer and if Liverpool want to sign him next season they have to shell out a substantial transfer fee.
PSV director confirms discussions between Gakpo and Man Utd
“Cody [Gakpo] has had a difficult preparation with us because he has spoken with Manchester United," PSV director Marcel Brands told VI. "They didn’t come until mid-August and it didn’t go through.
"I even think Cody wouldn’t have left at the end of the transfer window if the right amount had been offered. There has been no bid that approached the lower limit of what we agreed with Cody.”
Rodgers comments on Leicester future as Foxes admire Frank
"Whatever happens, I have a huge amount of respect for them [the club's owners]," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers told Sky Sports after the defeat at Tottenham. "They've given me great support since I've been here. I understand the game and I understand football. Today, I didn't think the scoreline reflected the game but the bottom line is that we've had a heavy defeat."
The Telegraph have reported that the hierarchy at King Power Stadium are keen admirers of Thomas Frank but it is unclear whether he would be willing to swap his excellent project at Brentford.
Barcelona considering free Jorginho transfer as Busquets replacement
With Sergio Busquets firmly in the twilight years of his career, Barcelona will eventually have to replace him.
As per the Mirror, that decision could come as soon next summer where they are considering a move for Jorginho - who will be a free agent if he doesn't extend his contract at Chelsea.
Man City will wait for next year to make Walker contract decision
Kyle Walker's Manchester City contract is due to expire in 2024 and, despite him still being the club's first-choice right-back, he will have to wait to see whether his time at the club will be extended.
The Daily Star have claimed that both parties are relaxed about the situation whilst also being aware that it will need resolving one way or the other in due course.
Bayern Munich make Kane number one summer transfer priority (Sky Sport Italia)
Harry Kane may finally leave Tottenham next summer as, according to Sky Sport Italia, he is being lined up as Bayern Munich's number one target.
The Bundesliga champions lost Robert Lewandowski in the summer but have struggled in his absence and are hoping to add another world-class striker to the squad.