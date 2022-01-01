Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus prepare massive Salah offer

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2021-22
Getty Images

Lawrence blasts Toronto after exit

2022-03-22T23:49:20.927Z

Veretout set to leave Roma

2022-03-22T23:40:00.000Z

Ten Hag completes Man Utd interview

2022-03-22T23:25:00.000Z

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has used the international break to interview with Manchester United, claims the Daily Mail.

Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are also said to be set for meetings with the club in the near future.

Defoe nears retirement

2022-03-22T23:10:00.000Z

Former Tottenham forward Jermaine Defoe is considering immediate retirement, according to the Sun.

The 39-year-old is in the last year of his Sunderland contract but could step away before the end of the season.

Juventus prepare massive Salah offer (Gazzetta)

2022-03-22T23:05:40.548Z

Turin club ready to splash cash after early UCL exit

Juventus are preparing a massive offer for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, writes Gazzetta.

Having been stung by a last-16 Champions League exit and nowhere near first place in Serie A, the organisation wants to fund improvements to the attack even after the addition of Dusan Vlahovic.

And Salah is said to be one of the top choices of the Turin outfit amid his contract dispute with Liverpool.