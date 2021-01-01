Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba may have played last Man Utd game

Dani Alves is set for talks with Barcelona over a surprise return to the club - according to UOL Esporte.

The 38-year-old has been without a club since leaving Sao Paulo in September, and was present to watch the Blaugrana's recent Champions League win against Dynamo Kiev.

Alves won 23 trophies during his first stint at Barca, who are now looking to re-sign the right-back following the appointment of Xavi as their new head coach.