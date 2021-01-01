Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba may have played last Man Utd game

Dani Alves set for talks over Barca return
Dani Alves is set for talks with Barcelona over a surprise return to the club - according to UOL Esporte.
The 38-year-old has been without a club since leaving Sao Paulo in September, and was present to watch the Blaugrana's recent Champions League win against Dynamo Kiev.
Alves won 23 trophies during his first stint at Barca, who are now looking to re-sign the right-back following the appointment of Xavi as their new head coach.
Dembele came close to summer Man City switch
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele came close to a summer switch to Manchester City - according to SPORT.
Pep Guardiola was keen on signing the Frenchman, but City couldn't afford to bring him in due to Financial Fair Play rules.
Barca also proposed a swap deal involving Raheem Sterling, but the City winger made it clear that he wanted to stay at Etihad Stadium.
West Ham seeking Ogbonna cover
West Ham are seeking cover for injured defender Angelo Ogbonna - according to Football League World.
The 33-year-old is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering cruciate ligament damage in the Hammers' 3-2 win against Liverpool.
West Ham are now checking on Middlesbrough's Dael Fry and Queens Park Rangers star Rob Dickie ahead of the January transfer window.
PSG set sights on Nkunku
Paris Saint Germain have set their sights on RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku - according to BILD.
The French giants are looking at the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has been tipped to join Real Madrid next year.
However, Nkunku is also on the radar of a number of other top European clubs, including Manchester City.
Juve offer Ramsey to Roma
Juventus have offered Aaron Ramsey to Roma - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri are so eager to offload the Welshman that they are willing to loan him to Stadio Olimpico in January while still covering 60 per cent of his wages.
Roma boss Jose Mourinho, who has previously managed Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, is thought to be a keen admirer of Ramsey, having come up against him when he was at Arsenal.
Howe eager to bring Trippier to Newcastle
Eddie Howe is eager to bring Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier to Newcastle - according toThe Express.
The Magpies' new head coach will look to make the 31-year-old one of his first signings when the January transfer window opens.
Trippier has already played 15 games across all competitions for Atletico this season, but has less than two years to run on his current contract.
Arsenal not in the market for Vlahovic
Arsenal are not going to dip into the transfer market for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic - Goal can confirm.
It has been suggested that the Gunners are ready to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Juventus for the 21-year-old, who recently rejected a new contract.
Mikel Arteta will look to bring in a new centre-forward next summer, however, Vlahovic is not currently on Arsenal's list of potential targets.
Liverpool target Villarreal winger Danjuma
Liverpool have identified Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma as a transfer target - according to Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go Podcast.
The Reds could look to bring in the 26-year-old in January to provide extra cover in the final third when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head off to the African Cup of Nations.
Danjuma joined Villarreal from Bournemouth in the summer, and has scored five goals in his first 11 La Liga outings for the Spanish giants.
Napoli interested in Frosinone star Gatti
Frosinone defender Federico Gatti is the subject of interest from Napoli - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Serie A giants are ready to make a January move for the 23-year-old, who is currently valued at around €6 million.
Napoli are not the only club chasing Gatti, though, with Juventus, Atalanta and a number of foreign sides also keeping tabs on his progress.
West Ham to reignite Simeone interest
West Ham are set to reignite their interest in Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone - according to the Daily Express.
The Hammers tried to sign the 26-year-old in the summer but were ultimately unable to finalise a deal.
They are planning to return for Simeone in January, despite the fact that he is currently on loan at Hellas Verona, who have the option to buy him outright at the end of the season.
West Ham will reject offers for Rice
West Ham United are determined to reject any approaches for star midfielder Declan Rice, reports the Sun.
The Hammers want to build a winning team around the England international, despite interest from Premier League giants such as Chelsea and Manchester United.
Man Utd players resigned to losing Solskjaer
Manager's position at Old Trafford hangs by a thread
The Manchester United squad is gearing up for a change in management, claims the Sun.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's removal is now almost guaranteed, with only the timing of his sacking still in doubt, and the Red Devils are resigned to saying goodbye to the Norwegian at some point in the near-future.
Pogba may have played last Man Utd game
Midfielder is out until January with injury
Paul Pogba may have played his last game in Manchester United colours, claims the Sun.
The club are no longer interested in renewing his contract, and could freeze him out until he leaves on a free transfer next June even after he returns from injury.
Inter on course to sign Onana
Inter plan for André Onana is still the same: sign him as free agent in 2022 from Ajax, verbal agreement reached months ago and to be completed when it’s gonna be allowed by official rules 🤝🇨🇲 #Inter
Onana has been approaches by many clubs including Barça - but Inter are on it. https://t.co/2blOdlc7Rl
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)November 9, 2021
Aston Villa keen to appoint Liverpool icon Gerrard
Aston Villa want to appoint Steven Gerrard as their next manager, with the Rangers boss open to the idea of moving to the Premier League.
GOAL has learned that Gerrard, 41, is Villa’s No.1 choice to replace Dean Smith, who was sacked on Sunday after a disappointing start to the season.
And an official approach to Rangers could be made this week, with the Midlands club keen to make an appointment before their next Premier League game, at home to Brighton on November 20.