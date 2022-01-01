Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe wanted by Utd, Chelsea & Liverpool

Olympiacos announce James Rodriguez
Olympiacos have announced the signing of former Real Madrid and Everton playmaker James Rodriguez.
The Colombian joins the Greek club on loan after leaving Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC.
Liverpool preparing offer for Joao Gomes
Liverpool are preparing to make an offer for Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes who has previously been linked with Manchester United.
Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the Brazilian and could make a move in January or next summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Inter set for Skriniar talks
Inter plan to meet with defender Milan Skriniar after the international break to discuss his contract extension, according to Football Italia.
PSG remain interestested in the Slovakia international whose current deal is due to expire in 2023.
Liverpool could give up on Arthur
Liverpool are already considering giving up on loan midfielder Arthur who was signed on deadline day.
The Reds aren't too impressed with the Juventus man and could cut the loan short in January, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
Newcastle join race to sign Mudryk
Newcastle United have joined Arsenal and Everton to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Football Insider.
The winger will not cheap as Shakhtar have already rejected a €30million offer from Everton in the summer.
Ten Hag to have £70m war chest for January
Erik ten Hag will be given a further £70m to bolster his squad in the January transfer window, as reported by The Sun.
United spent over £200million in the summer transfer window to rope in quality players like Casemiro, Antony and others.
City might go for Grimaldo in January
Manchester City might try to sign Alex Grimaldo from Benfica in January, as reported by CalcioMercato.
The left-back could be available for €5m-€7m (£4.35m-£6.1m) in January, as his contract expires in June 2023. However, Pep Guardiola will face competition from Juventus, Chelsea, and Barcelona for his signature.
Milan want to offload Origi
AC Milan want to get rid of Divock Origi as the Belgian continues to struggle for minutes, according to Calcio Mercato.
Lille's Jonathan David and FC Salzburg's Noah Okafor are the replacements that are being talked about.
Manchester City are set to fight it out with Chelsea for the signature of Rafael Leao, as claimed by CalcioMercato.
The forward's contract with AC Milan is set to end in June 2024 and the Portuguese is yet to agree on an extension with the Serie A outfit.
Spurs target Zaniolo drops contract hint
Tottenham Hotspur were interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Roma but reportedly Jose Mourinho blocked the move. The player has now spoken up on his contract situation which is not pleasant for a Lilly-white fan.
"“It wasn’t an unusual summer for me, it always seems like I have to leave and then I stay, these are speculations and thoughts you have,” he told Football Italia.
“I still have a year and a half left on my contract to talk about it, it’s not the right time right now because we have HJK Helsinki and Atalanta, I’m focused on the pitch.”
Mbappe in the wish list of several PL clubs
After it was revealed that Kylian Mbappe could leave PSG in 2024 without fulfilling the third optional year in his contract a host of Premier League clubs stay on high alert, as reported by Marca.
It is expected that in January 2024, Mbappe will let the Ligue 1 outfit know his decision. If he chooses to leave Paris then Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea will fight for his services.
Conte might not renew with Tottenham
Antonio Conte is eager to return to Juventus and might not renew his contract with Tottenham, according to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia.
The tactician has a contract with the north London club until the end of this season, with an option to extend it by a year.
Shakhtar rejected €30million offer for Mudryk
Shakhtar Donetsk have turned down a €30million offer from Everton for Mykhaylo Mudryk, as revealed by sporting director Darijo Srna has tol CBS Sports.
Arsenal were also interested in the 21-year-old in the summer who recently dazzled in the Champions League with an assist and two goals in last week’s 4-1 thrashing of RB Leipzig.
Diego Costa could make Wolves debut
New Wolves signing Diego Costa is in line to make his Premier League debut for his new club at Manchester City on Saturday.
The Daily Mail reports he has an "outside chance" of featuring against the Premier League champions.
Saka 'very close' to new Arsenal deal
Arsenal are now "very close" to securing Bukayo Saka's future at the club, according to GiveMeSport.
The 21-year-old's current deal expires in 2024 but the Gunners are close to agreeing an extension.
Caicedo was tempted by Man Utd (Ole)
Brighton and Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo has admitted he could have been tempted to leave the club for the Red Devils if the club had made an offer in the summer transfer window.
"If there was any proposal, I would have thought about it a lot, but I am very happy here at Brighton and doing very well, already adapted to the team," he told Ole.
Djenepo signs new Southampton deal
Southampton have confirmed that winger Moussa Djenepo has signed a new three-year deal at the club.
"I’m happy. I’m happy because it is proof of the club’s trust in me, so I say thank you for everything," he said. "It’s the team I want to grow up with and learn more, and I will give my best to do everything for the club.”
Allegri doesn't fear Juventus sack
Juventus boss Max Allegri says he does not fear the sack after seeing his team lose 2-1 to Benfica in the Champions League.
“I don’t feel my job here is in danger. It’s normal to have these moments in football," he said after the game, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.
Newcastle interested in Tielemans
Newcastle United want to sign Leicester City's Youri Tielemans in January, as reported by Newcastle World via French outlet Jeunes Footeux.
The Magpies are expected to submit a £17.2m offer for Tielemans whose contract runs out in the summer of 2023.
United received £9 million for Garner
Everton paid just £9 million to Manchester United for the transfer of James Garner, reports The Athletic.
However, the Red Devils are entitled to receive £15.5 million with add-ons, and also 20 per cent of a future sale.