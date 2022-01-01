Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool lead Bellingham chase

Balde next in line to be offered Barcelona contract extension
Barcelona have made the conscious effort to protect their best young talent in the last couple of season.
Gavi was the most recent to extend his deal at the Camp Nou until 2026.
As per SPORT, Alejandro Balde is likely to be the next to be offered a new contract as his current deal expires in 2024.
AC Milan and Fiorentina hold interest in Isaksen
Gustav Isaksen caught the eye this week as he played a starring role in Midtjylland's brilliant 5-1 victory against Lazio. A string of impressive performances in Denmark have led to plenty of speculation regarding his future.
According to Di Marzio, AC Milan and Fiorentina are interested in signing the 21-year-old as well as a club in the Premier League who submitted a £15m bid in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.
Qatari interest in Everton pair
90min have claimed that there is interest from the Middle East in Everton pair Allan and Salomon Rondon. There were reportedly bids from Qatari clubs for both players in the last couple of weeks but a move to the World Cup 2022 host country will not materialise after their transfer window closed yesterday.
However, that doesn't mean that they will necessarily stay at Goodison Park as there is also interest from clubs in the UAE where the transfer window is open until October 4.
Mertens' agent opens up on Galatasaray move
“The move to Galatasaray was a drawn-out process," Stijn Francis told Mid Mid Podcast. "It’s one of the best clubs to go to if you can’t join a top team. We realized too late that his time with the Azzurri was coming to an end.
"We were naively convinced we would stay because we never actually wanted to leave. The outcome was still undetermined in May and June. In the end, the new contract didn’t materialize.
“Considering the Bianconeri’s [Juventus'] offer, we asked for much less to his former club. There wasn’t a real negotiation. We had to either take it or leave it. We had an interesting and serious conversation with the Old Lady. But his heart suggested him not to make such decision.”
Four La Liga preparing pre-contract offers for Brereton-Diaz
Ben Brereton-Diaz is being monitored by a number of clubs as his contract is due to expire next summer.
Clubs outside of the English leagues will be able to approach the 23-year-old with pre-contract proposals as early as January and Villarreal, Valencia, Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo are among the teams weighing up the idea, according to Football Insider.
Liverpool not planning to cut Arthur's loan short
Earlier today, there were rumours doing the rounds that Liverpool have been unhappy with Arthur Melo since arriving on loan and were therefore looking into the possibility of cutting short his time at the club.
However, multiple reports - including one from Guillem Balague - have stated that there is no desire to lose the Brazilian midfielder at Anfield.
Everton in talks with Gordon over a new contract
Frank Lampard has revealed that Everton have initiated talks with Anthony Gordon over a new contract and has stated that the player is going nowhere.
“The club are speaking with Anthony and Anthony’s people to see if we can get the right solution," he said about the player whose contract runs until 2025.
Newcastle remain interested in Harrison
Newcastle United will renew efforts to sign Jack Harrison from Leeds United, according to 90min.
The Magpies saw their £50 million bid turned down in the summer and might have to increase their offer to land the midfielder.
Dest wants to stay at Milan
Sergino Dest wants AC Milan to activate the buy clause, if he impresses, as he does not want to go back to Barcelona.
“There’s a buy option in the contract between AC Milan and Barcelona, so I will do my best here as I hope Milan will sign me on permanent deal. I’m really happy here and I will give 100% to stay," he said.
Chelsea to go for Leao once again
Chelsea were left disappointed when AC Milan turned own their bid of €70-80m for Rafael Leo in the summer. However, the Blues will try once again in 2023 to get their man as reported by TeamTalk via Tuttomercatoweb.
Todd Boehly remains fascinated by the player and will do everything to bring him to Stamford Bridge.
Barcelona appoint Cruyff as sporting director
Arsenal might sign free agent Xeka
Arsenal might sign free agent midfielder Xeka after failing to get Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, according to 90min.
The Gunners are lacking resources in midfield as Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are injured. 27-year-old Xeka has formerly played in the Ligue 1 for Lille.
Chelsea to pursue Rice
Chelsea will continue their pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to GiveMeSport.
However, the Blues must pay an astronomical amount to land him as West Ham will not let him leave cheaply.
Freund confirms Chelsea interest in Sesko
Red Bull Salzburg director Christoph Freund has revealed that Chelsea were in touch with him for the transfer of Benjamin Sesko.
"I've had exchanges with Chelsea from time to time. We spoke more often a month or two ago because they were interested in Sesko," he stated to Sky Austria.
Freund amongst the frontrunners to be Chelsea's new sporting director.
Liverpool line up Bellingham alternative
Liverpool might move for Mateus Nunes next summer as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham, according to Portuguese outlet UOL.
Although the Reds are considered to be in the driver seat to sign the England international, they will face stiff competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid.
Inter set sight on Van de Beek
Inter Milan are interested in out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek and can bid for him in January, according to Fichajes.
The Dutch midfielder has struggled to find his feet at Old Trafford and a move away from the Premier League might be on the cards.
Liverpool and Real Madrid show interest in Southampton defender
Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has garnered interest from the two powerhouses of European football in Liverpool and Real Madrid, according to Fichajes.
The 20-year-old has already impressed in just five signings after arriving in the Premier League club from VFL Bochum in the summer.
Olympiacos sign free agent Kasami
Barcelona keeping tabs on Monaco left-back
Barcelona are continuing to keep tabs on Monaco left-back Caio Henrique, according to Sport.
The Brazilian has started the season well with four assists from five games and the Catalans are montoring his situation with the Ligue 1 side.
Juve can't afford to sack Allegri
Juventus can't afford to sack manager Massimiliano Allegri, according to Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia).
Allegri has a four-year contract worth €9m per season and has overseen a poor start to the season.
The Turin giants may not be able to ditch Allegri for now but could start by changing members of his staff.
Liverpool at front of queue for Bellingham (Daily Telegraph)
Liverpool lead the race for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham, according to the Daily Telegraph.
The midfielder could be allowed to leave in 2023 and Dortmund are braced for an approach from the Reds.
Leao to snub Chelsea for AC Milan stay
AC Milan striker Rafael Leao is set to snub a move to Chelsea and stay at AC Milan instead.
La Gazzetta dello Sport report Leao is ready to commit his long-term future to the Rossoneri.
Danny Rose to sign for AEK Athens
Former Tottenham defender Danny Rose is set to sign Greek side AEK Athens, according to The Sun.
Rose is a free agent after leaving Watford and has "verbally" agreed the transfer.