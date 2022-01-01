Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fiorentina demand could prevent Arsenal's Vlahovic pursuit

Austin FC reach Valencia pact
.@AustinFC have finalized an agreement with 25-year-old DMF Jhojan Valencia from Colombian Champions Deportivo Cali. 7 figure transfer fee involved. Announcement could come as soon as tomorrow. #MLS— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 12, 2022
Ekitike keen on Newcastle switch
Newcastle are in talks with Ligue 1 side Reims over a £25 million ($34m/€30m) deal for striker Hugo Ekitike - and the player is keen on the potential move, says Sky Sports.
The 19-year-old has eight goals in 18 league games this year.
Juventus won't sell Arthur without replacement
Arsenal are pushing for Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus. He’s one of the main names in the list. Player understood to be open to join in case club will find an agreement. 🇧🇷 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2022
Juventus have not accepted yet - they’d need a replacement to let Arthur leave. Talks ongoing.
Fiorentina demand could prevent Arsenal's Vlahovic pursuit (Independent)
The Viola want most of the transfer fee for the striker to be paid upfront
Fiorentina's demand of a huge lump sum upfront payment for Dusan Vlahovic could prevent Arsenal from buying the forward this month, writes the Independent.
They want more than £60 million ($82m) out of their £75 million total asking price to be paid by the Gunners right away, which may not be economically feasible.
Blackburn target £1.7m O'Riley amid promotion push
Blackburn will target £1.7 million-rated MK Dons midfielder Matt O'Riley, according to the Sun.
The 21-year-old has been involved in 11 goals in League One this year.
Sevilla reject Newcastle's second Diego Carlos bid
Sevilla have rejected a second bid from Newcastle for centre-back Diego Carlos, reports Marca.
An offer of €25 million ($29m/£21m) is said to have been made by the Magpies, but Sevilla are unwilling to budge amid a successful La Liga campaign that has them in second place.
Diego Carlos carries an €80 million release clause which is unlikely to be activated this window.
Amiri move nearly complete
Nadier #Amiri is almost done to #Genoa from #BayerLeverkusen. Agreed personal terms: now Spors is working on the formula of the deal. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 12, 2022
Al-Nassr make Dimitrievski offer
Al-Nassr have offered €3.5m to Rayo Vallecano to sign Stole Dimitrievski as new goalkeeper. No agreement reached between clubs on the fee. 🇸🇦 #AlNassr @AlNassrFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2022
Rayo hope to keep the goalkeeper. No talks with Barcelona as things stand.
Leicester City confirm Benkovic exit
Filip Benković has left Leicester City, after the Club and the player mutually agreed to cancel the remaining term of his contract.— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 12, 2022
Cardiff welcome Drameh on loan
🤝 Welcome to the Welsh capital, Cody Drameh!— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 12, 2022
The 20-year-old arrives at Cardiff City Stadium on a loan deal from @LUFC👇#CityAsOne
Rangers recall Itten from loan
#RangersFC can today announce that Cedric Itten has been recalled to the club from German Bundesliga club Greuther Furth.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 12, 2022
Dundee announce Chapman agreement
We are delighted to announce that Jay Chapman has agreed a deal with the club subject to international clearance and work permit #thedee— Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 12, 2022
