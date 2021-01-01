Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea seek Fofana move

Updated
Rangers on verge of Van Bronckhorst appointment

2021-11-17T23:55:00.000Z

Rangers are set to appoint Giovanni van Bronckhorst as their new manager, according to The Athletic.

He's previously been the head coach of Feyenoord and Guangzhou but stepped away from the latter position in January 2020 for personal reasons.

Van Bronckhorst would replace Steven Gerrard, who just took the Aston Villa job.

Barcelona willing to sell De Jong (Sun)

2021-11-17T23:40:00.000Z

The move could raise funds to boost other parts of the squad

Barcelona are willing to sell midfielder Frenkie de Jong to raise money for transfer additions, writes the Sun.

De Jong, 24, was a key starter under Ronald Koeman and figures to be heavily involved under Xavi as well, but the Blaugrana are apparently eager to sacrifice midfield strength for attacking firepower.

Green: MLS possible 'at some point'

2021-11-17T23:15:00.000Z

Former United States men's national team phenom Julian Green, who now plays in the Bundesliga, has said he could eventually move to MLS as he looks to earn his first call-up since 2018.

Read the full story on Goal!

Chelsea seek Fofana move (Foot Mercato)

2021-11-17T23:00:00.000Z

The Blues are not put off by the centre-back's long-term injury

Chelsea are seeking a move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, claims Foot Mercato.

Fofana, 20, has not played in the Premier League this campaign due to a fibula injury sustained in the preseason.

However, he impressed in his 28 appearances last year and remains on the Blues' radar.