Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zaha offered new Crystal Palace contract

Galatasaray closing in on Milot Rashica move
A number of Turkish sides are looking to tie up deals for new players as their transfer window is still open.
Galatasaray have already signed Mauro Icardi and the club have confirmed that they are in negotiations with Norwich over a deal for Milot Rashica.
CF Montreal loan Chinonso Offor to Zulte Waregem
Zulte Waregem have announced the loan signing of Chinonso Offor from CF Montreal.
As of January 31, the Belgian side will have the option to sign the 22-year-old permanently but his parent club can recall him on February 1st if that option is not triggered.
Real Madrid announce Freja Olofsson signing
With the women's transfer window still open, Real Madrid have added Freja Olofsson to their squad for the upcoming season.
She has arrived from Racing Louisville and adds to the midfield options for Las Blancas.
Tuchel wanted to sell Armando Broja
Thomas Tuchel had an extremely busy transfer window before being relieved of his duties at Chelsea.
If it was up to him, it would have been even busier! The Guardian has claimed that he was willing to sell Armando Broja when West Ham submitted a £30m bid for him.
The young striker then signed a new contract and the German felt under pressure to give him minutes.
Zaha offered new Palace contract (The Sun)
Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha a new contract, with the Eagles talisman in the final year of his current deal.
As reported by The Sun, it is uncertain whether Zaha will accept fresh terms, as he was linked with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal in the summer.