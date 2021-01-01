Real Madrid certain of Mbappe signing (AS)
The 22-year-old is set to trade Paris for the Spanish capital
Real Madrid are certain they will sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer, reports AS.
The 22-year-old has decided he won't renew his contract at PSG, which will expire at the end of the season.
Madrid have already begun planning at the sporting and commercial level for Mbappe's arrival.
Atlanta lands $16m Almada
Velez Sarsfield have confirmed the sale of Thiago Almada to Atlanta United for a $16 million fee.
The 20-year-old Argentine was linked with a move to Europe but instead will join on an MLS-record transfer fee.
Klopp admits Phillips could leave Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that defender Nat Phillips could leave Liverpool in January.
Phillips played a major role for the Reds last term but has seen his playing time evaporate this season as several defenders have returned to health.
"We cannot keep him forever, that’s clear," Klopp said. "We needed him, just to be safe, for that half-year. We will see what happens in the window."
Chelsea open contract talks with Mendy
Chelsea have opened talks with Edouard Mendy over a new contract, according to Football Insider.
The goalkeeper has impressed since joining from Rennes last summer and is set to earn a pay rise, with his current deal expiring in 2025.
Marsch in trouble at RB Leipzig
Jesse Marsch job’s in real danger since last week - and now after 3 consecutive Bundesliga defeats, RB Leipzig Head of Soccer Oliver Mintzlaff says to DAZN: “It’s a catastrophic performance”. 🔴🇺🇸 @RaeComm #RBLeipzig— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 3, 2021
The club will decide on Jesse Marsch future soon. pic.twitter.com/8vSbb4QsPJ