Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neves top priority for Man Utd

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Ruben Neves Wolves 2021-22
Getty

Neves top priority for Man Utd (Fichajes)

2022-01-06T23:55:00.000Z

The midfielder would add more Portuguese creativity to Ralf Rangnick's side

Wolves star Ruben Neves is Manchester United's top transfer priority, claims Fichajes.

With a struggling midfield that could lose Paul Pogba next summer, the Red Devils see Neves as the future heartbeat of their team and are said to have him as a key part of their agenda either this month or in the summer.

Liverpool reject Phillips bid

2022-01-06T23:45:00.000Z

Liverpool have rejected a £7 million bid from an unnamed Premier League club for defender Nat Phillips, according to the Daily Mail.

They're holding out for at least double that amount, the report states, as they anticipate clubs bidding against one another.

LA Galaxy add Leerdam

2022-01-06T23:41:00.000Z

Earthquakes acquire Gregus

2022-01-06T23:35:00.000Z

Arsenal youngster Balogun close to Middlesbrough loan

2022-01-06T23:20:00.000Z

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is close to a loan move to Middlesbrough as he searches for more game time, writes Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old forward has made just two senior Premier League appearances this year and would look to thrive with additional first-team trust in the Championship.

He scored two Europe League goals last term.

Flo Balogun Arsenal
Getty Images

Coutinho's Villa loan could be 18 months

2022-01-06T23:10:00.000Z

Philippe Coutinho may join Aston Villa on a 16-month agreement from Barcelona rather than a short-term eight-month deal, claims Toni Juanmarti.

Villa are considered one of the main suitors for the wantaway Blaugrana midfielder who is keen on returning to England.

Blackburn announce Brown capture

2022-01-06T23:05:00.000Z

Coman reversal as long-term Bayern deal possible

2022-01-06T23:00:00.000Z

Kingsley Coman could sign an extension with Bayern Munich after all, according to Telefoot, as reports about an impasse may have been premature.

Just yesterday, talk out of France indicted the situation was so dire that Bayern Munich would move to sign Ousmane Dembele as a replacement, however progress has now seemingly been made with their current French winger.