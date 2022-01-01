Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alonso to be unveiled by Barcelona on Friday morning

Leeds set to sign Willy Gnonto
2022-09-02T09:08:25.804Z
Billy Gilmour joins Brighton from Chelsea
2022-09-02T08:15:57.000Z
Carvalho extends with Betis until 2026
2022-09-02T07:59:03.470Z
Fenerbache joins race to sign Batshuayi
2022-09-02T07:30:48.000Z
All completed Premier League transfers
2022-09-02T06:45:03.762Z
Plenty of transfer activities throughout the summer window and GOAL brings to you all the completed Premier League deals.
The biggest deals completed on deadline day!
2022-09-02T06:35:09.567Z
The summer transfer window has been slammed shut on September 1 bringing with it another deadline for teams in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.
Leading Premier League sides, from Manchester United to Chelsea, were all busy to get their players over the line before another hectic window came to a close.
Villarreal sign Mojica on deadline day
2022-09-02T06:32:03.508Z
Zakaria joins Chelsea on loan
2022-09-02T06:24:16.293Z
Chelsea made a surprising addition to their midfield with the loan signing of Denis Zakaria from Juventus.
It has been reported that the transfer includes a buy option for after the 2022-23 season.
Alonso to be unveiled on Friday morning
2022-09-02T06:15:43.360Z