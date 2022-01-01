Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal submitted failed €30m bid for Ferran Torres

Arsenal bid €30m for Ferran Torres (El Nacional)
Arsenal made an ambitious attempt to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona before the close of the transfer window.
The attacker moved to Camp Nou from Manchester City in January for around €55 million, but he may find playing time hard to come by this season.
El Nacional reports the Gunners attempted to convince the Catalan side to let him go by offering to pay €30m for him, but Xavi insisted they turn down the approach.
Antony transfer starts £20m war between agents
Manchester United's £86 million signing of Antony has started a battle between agents over a chunk of the fee.
The Mirror claims that three separate parties claim that they played the biggest role in the Brazilian’s move from Ajax with £20m said to be up for grabs.
Besiktas in talks with Sassuolo defender
Besiktas are in talks to sign Kaan Ayhan from Sassuolo, Ajansspor reports.
The centre-back has been dropped from the team in recent weeks and could continue his career in Turkey.
AC Milan offer Chelsea target Leao new contract
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli says the club will offer Rafael Leao a new contract.
The Milan star was the subject of a bid from Chelsea near the end of the transfer window but the Rossoneri are determined to keep him for years to come.
"The club wants to offer Leao a new deal soon. They will take care of it - he's working at the best level," Pioli said.
Sidibe set for AEK Athens switch
Djibril Sidibe will join AEK Athens, L'Equipe reports.
The right-back left Monaco in the summer after his contract expired and is in advanced talks to join the Greek giants.