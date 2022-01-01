Jude Bellingham is very happy and remains focused on winning titles with Borussia Dortmund, despite interest from some of the top Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.

“I’m here to win for Borussia Dortmund. And I’m very happy here, focused on all the goals that we have as a team. I’m really not looking past that. The club has done loads for me and made me feel very welcome since I first came and given me the opportunities to develop even further. To look past that and into the future would be disrespectful. It’s not something I am thinking about, to be honest," he said.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world football.. Apart from the two English outfits, Real Madrid are also keen to get him signed.