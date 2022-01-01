AC Milan confirm Chelsea's Leao bid
AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has confirmed Chelsea did make a "verbal bid" for Rafael Leao, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Maldini added that the offer "was rejected, of course" and explained Leao knows that "staying here is the best way to improve."
Asensio might be offered to Arsenal
Out-of-favour Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio might be offered to Arsenal by his agent Jorge Mendes, as reported by CalcioMercato.
The winger will be a free agent in June 2023 and might sign for the Gunners in the next summer.
Liverpool keen to sign Brazilian sensation in January
Liverpool are believed to be interested in signing Flamengo’s holding midfielder Joao Gomes in the winter transfer window, as reported by Julio Neto.
It must be noted that the 21-year-old had previously expressed his admiration for the Reds when he mentioned to ESPN Brazil that, "Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play.”
Rodriguez in Greece to complete Olympiacos loan move
Edwards wants future Premier League return
Sporting Lisbon's Marcus Edwards has revealed that he is open to a premier League return in the future after impressing against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.
"It's home, so of course I want to come back there [to the Premier League] one day. I just focus on what I'm doing here for now," he stated to BT Sport.
The Spurs academy player was allowed to leave in 2019 after he failed to impress at the London club.
Barca deny agreement with Atletico
Barcelona have no intention to reduce the purchase clause on Antoine Griezmann's loan deal with Atletico Madrid from £35m to £22m, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.
Rojiblancos are already managing the minutes of the player so that they do not have to pay the amount to Barcelona.
Man Utd want Oblak to replace De Gea (Jeunes Footeux)
Manchester United will priortise finalising a deal for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the summer of 2023, as reported by French outlet Jeunes Footeux.
David De Gea's contract ends in June next year and he is unlikely to be offered fresh terms, with new United boss Erik ten Hag not convinced by the Spaniard as his long-term No.1 shot-stopper.
Oblak is set to become a free agent at the same time and United are prepared to almost double his salary to €18m per year, but could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain.
Bellingham focused on BVB amidst PL interest
Jude Bellingham is very happy and remains focused on winning titles with Borussia Dortmund, despite interest from some of the top Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.
“I’m here to win for Borussia Dortmund. And I’m very happy here, focused on all the goals that we have as a team. I’m really not looking past that. The club has done loads for me and made me feel very welcome since I first came and given me the opportunities to develop even further. To look past that and into the future would be disrespectful. It’s not something I am thinking about, to be honest," he said.
The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world football.. Apart from the two English outfits, Real Madrid are also keen to get him signed.
Liverpool want Asensio in January
Liverpool might submit bid for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio in January, as reported by Spanish outlet Sport.
The 26-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current deal with Los Blancos and is struggling to get minutes under Carlo Ancelotti.
Rodriguez set to join Olympiacos
Gavi extends with Barcelona till 2026
Utd keeping tabs on Mbappe situation
Manchester United are interested to bring PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to Old Trafford if he doesn't extend his contract beyond 2024, reported Sport Witness via Marca.
As previously reported by L’Equipe, he can leave Parc des Princes for free in 2024 as the third year in his contract is optional.
Newcastle set sight on Calhanoglu
Newcastle United are interested in bringing Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, as reported by Newcastle World via CaclioMercato.
The Italian outfit demand £26 million for the services of the midfielder.
West Ham renew interest in Malinovskyi
West Ham are set to pursue Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi once again in January, according to CalcioMercato.
Along with West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Marseille are also interested in his signature.
City to join race for Leao
Manchester City are set to compete with Chelsea to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, as reported by CalcioMercato.
The striker was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer but the Serie A outfit did not want to part ways with the player cheaply and pointed to his €150m release clause.
Australian wonderkid set to sign for Newcastle
Freund another name on Chelsea's wish list
Potter gives green signal to Gvardiol signing
Chelsea's new manager Graham Potter has given a go ahead to the signing of Josko Gvardiol, as reported by CaughtOffside via Fichajes.
The Leipzig defender was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer and it is understood that the Blues will once again go for him in June 2023.
Chelsea want Campos as sporting director
Chelsea have offered Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos a £7m salary to become their next sporting director, as reported by Le'Parisien.
He will also be offered a war chest of £260m to improve the squad.
Stam full of praise for Man Utd newcomer Martinez
Many doubted how Lisandro Martinez would fare in the Premier League. Jaap Stam wasn't one of those people.
The summer signing has transitioned seamlessly, with Stam questioning those who thought he'd fail due to his height.
Kruse set to see contract terminated
Max Kruse is expected to see his contract terminated during the Bundesliga break in mid-November, reports Sport.
Kruse has been excluded from the Wolfsburg team, as the club has no plan to use the striker.
He's been linked with a move to MLS, as his son lives in Florida.
Ronaldo turned down record-breaking offer
Cristiano Ronaldo turned down Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal's two-year offer worth €242m, reports Marca.
The deal would have made the Manchester United star the world's highest-paid footballer, but Ronaldo opted to keep playing at the highest level possible rather than cash in with a move to the Middle East.
The league has seen teams sign players like Luciano Vietto, Alvaro Gonzalez, David Ospina, Santi Mina and Alvaro Medran.
Brighton's coaching shortlist
Brighton are stepping up their coaching search and have made a shortlist of potential candidates, reports the Guardian.
Norwegian manager Kjetil Knutsen and former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi are among the favourites, while Lens manager Franck Haise is also under consideration.
Knutsen seems to be the leader, though, after taking Bodo/Glimt to consecutive league titles in Norway.
Kane tempted by Bayern (Sky Sports)
Harry Kane is tempted by the possibility of joining Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sports.
Discussions have been had between Kane's brother, Charlie, and Bayern, who have prioritised the Spurs star as their No. 1 target.
Kane, meanwhile, can picture himself at Bayern, who do need a new No. 9 following Robert Lewandowski's departure.