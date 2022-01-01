Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lukaku open to pay-cut to seal Inter return

Paul Pogba is "not against" a move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Nicolas Anelka, who has expressed his belief that the Manchester United star is "not well psychologically" at Old Trafford.

United spent a club-record £89 million ($119m) to re-sign Pogba from Juventus in 2016, having seen him emerge as one of the top midfielders in Europe after sending him off to Turin four years earlier.

The Frenchman has shown flashes of the same brilliance during his second spell in Manchester, but has been largely dogged by inconsistency amid struggles with injury and is now edging towards the final few months of his contract.

