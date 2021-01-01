Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Willian desires Chelsea return

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Willian Arsenal 2020-21
Roma could activate €2m Gray clause

2021-05-25T23:30:00Z

PSV to lure De Jong back to Eredivisie

2021-05-25T22:55:00Z

PSV believe they can convince striker Luuk de Jong to return to the Eredivisie from Sevilla, writes VI.

De Jong enjoyed the two best goalscoring seasons of his career at PSV, scoring 26 league goals for them in 2015-16 and 27 league goals in 2018-19.

The attacker has struggled in Spain with just nine goals in 48 appearances across all competitions this year.

Ter Stegen expected to stay at Barcelona

2021-05-25T22:40:00Z

PSG & Atletico in €30m Mukiele chase (Bild)

2021-05-25T22:30:00Z

RB Leipzig could look to cash in on the defender this summer

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid will battle for versatile RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele, reports Bild.

The 23-year-old French player can operate both in central defence and as a full-back. He made 21 starts in the Bundesliga this past season.

Mukiele is reportedly valued at €30 million ($36m/£26m).

Leipzig's French defender Nordi Mukiele
Tapsoba drawing Premier League interest

2021-05-25T22:15:00Z

Willian desires Chelsea return (Sky Sports)

2021-05-25T22:00:00Z

Despite being linked to MLS, the Arsenal winger is said to prefer a summer move to Stamford Bridge

Willian desires a Chelsea return as his brief stint at Arsenal already appears to be coming to an end, according to Sky Sports.

The Brazilian has also been connected to Inter Miami of MLS, but joining the Blues would present a greater opportunity to play on big stages. However, Thomas Tuchel's attacking options are plentiful and the 32-year-old could struggle to find regular playing time over the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, among others.