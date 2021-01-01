Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aguero considers Tottenham switch

The coveted defender is attracting significant interest from English clubs

RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate may soon find himself in the middle of a historical rivalry, as Manchester United are prepared to fight with Liverpool for his signing, claims Eurosport.

Konate, 21, has not been fit enough to receive the same amount of game time as team-mate Dayot Upamecano, who is headed to Bayern Munich this summer, but is still believed to have huge potential as a top-end defender.