Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Next Spurs boss to be given Bale choice

Levy will let his next hire decide on the on-loan winger

Gareth's Bale's future will be decided by whomever Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy hires as the club's next permanent manager, claims the Daily Mail.

Interim boss Ryan Mason declined to speculate on Bale when asked this past weekend, and the choice could be outside his control if Levy brings in an outside candidate to Spurs' dugout.

Bale, on loan from Real Madrid, netted a hat-trick this past weekend against Sheffield United and has scored nine league goals for the season.