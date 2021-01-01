Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rodgers considered as Lampard's Chelsea replacement

West Ham turn to Ahmed Musa
West Ham are pondering a short-term move for ex-Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa, reports the Daily Mail.
Musa is currently a free agent after leaving Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr.
Man Utd & Liverpool battle for Upamecano
Merseysiders struggling to meet release clause
Manchester United and Liverpool are both keen to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, reports the Mirror.
Liverpool's chances of landing the star suffered a setback when the club's owners insisted that they could not meet his £38 million ($52m) release clause.
Solskjaer admits Van de Beek isn't happy
Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that summer signing Donny van de Beek is unhappy at Old Trafford due to his lack of playing time.
The 23-year-old came over from Ajax in the summer and was tipped to play a major role at Old Trafford, but has found regular minutes hard to come by in his first season in England.
Van de Beek has made 21 total appearances this season but has played just 10 times in the Premier League – only two of which have been starts.
Arsenal to miss out on Collins
Arsenal's efforts to sign Stoke City wonderkid Nathan Collins may be thwarted, claims the Sun.
Collins, 19, is now more likely to move to Burnley, who have the funds available for an immediate transfer.
Rodgers considered as Lampard's Chelsea replacement
Ex-Liverpool boss is doing impressive work at Leicester
Chelsea are considering Brendan Rodgers as a potential replacement on the bench for Frank Lampard, reports the Mirror.
Rodgers has steered Leicester City to third place in the Premier League, while the Blues languish down in ninth under their former midfielder.
Celta sign Solari from Racing
𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 🚨 O centrocampista arxentino Augusto Solari chega ao Celta. Benvido!— RC Celta (@RCCelta) January 23, 2021
📝 Máis info: https://t.co/7cjDSbxHQl#BenvidoSolari #SempreCelta pic.twitter.com/1yS5G5wt54