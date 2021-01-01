Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona give Dembele ultimatum

Pique wishes for Haaland arrival
Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique was asked about Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in a chat with YouTuber Ibai Llanos, and he said he would welcome the player to Spain.
"I hope that he comes [to Barcelona]," Pique said to Llanos (via Marca). "The great players should be with us, but that's a decision for the club to make. They will know."
Arsenal prepare White pursuit (The Athletic)
The Gunners want a big-name signing to lift them before 2021-22
Arsenal are preparing a £40-50 million ($56m-$71m) offer for Brighton defender Ben White, reports The Athletic.
The Gunners are apparently very comfortable with that monetary range, and personal terms are not said to be an issue.
However, the central defender, who has also been occasionally deployed in the midfield, is reportedly being chased by several top clubs and could prove difficult for Arsenal to lock down.
Mbappe questions PSG future
The forward was unusually blunt about his uncertainty
Kylian Mbappe has openly questioned whether Paris Saint-Germain is the right place for him, adding fuel to transfer speculation that should intensify even further after Euro 2020.
The forward said he feels good at his current home, but has wondered aloud whether another location could prove even more joyous.
Swansea City nab Joseph from Wigan
We can confirm that Kyle Joseph will leave Wigan Athletic at the end of his current contract to join Swansea City.— Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) June 11, 2021
Thank you @Kyle9Joseph for all of your efforts, and we wish you all the best for the future 🤝#wafc🔵⚪️
Leeds loan Edmondson
📰 #LUFC Academy striker Ryan Edmondson will join Fleetwood Town on loan for the 2021/22 season— Leeds United (@LUFC) June 11, 2021
Barca give Dembele ultimatum (ESPN)
The French forward will be told to leave if he doesn't sign a new contract
Barcelona will tell Ousmane Dembele to leave the club if he doesn't sign a new contract this summer, according to ESPN.
The French forward has just one more year on his current deal, and the Blaugrana are afraid of losing him for nothing.
Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs rumoured to be interested in Dembele.