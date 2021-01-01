Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal line up Willian replacement

Ravizzoli joins MK Dons
Flying the flag!#MKDons’ new goalkeeper, Franco Ravizzoli, is currently the only Argentine in the @EFL 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/LyqrbTK0Tm— Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) June 16, 2021
Ramos wages expected to be at least €12m per year
Sergio Ramos will make significant wage demands of at least €12 million per year after officially parting ways with Real Madrid, writes AS.
That would rule out many clubs without financial firepower, and as a result, big-spenders such as Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been among the most common mentioned destinations for the centre-back.
Bellingham a long-term target for Chelsea
Chelsea will continue to shop at the top table in the transfer window with a plan to bring in Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham in the longer term, Goal can confirm.
This summer, meanwhile, Chelsea are in contact over signing Bellingham's Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland or Tottenham's Harry Kane, who remains a significant target.
Former Everton forward Naismith ends playing career
🆕 CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) June 16, 2021
🔘 Steven Naismith calls time on his playing career
🔘 He takes up new role of Player Development Manager at Hearts
🗣 "...I feel the time is now right to make a transformation from playing into a football development role."
➡️ https://t.co/MSGYdode4M pic.twitter.com/DrDZqgu7Zk
Hull loan out Jones
✍️ Young midfielder Callum Jones has joined Morecambe on a season-long loan.— Hull City (@HullCity) June 16, 2021
Best of luck, @callum7jones7! 👊#hcafc | #theTigers
Arsenal line up Willian replacement (Daily Mail)
The Gunners will look to Porto for a better option on the right wing
Arsenal are lining up a bid for Porto winger Jesus Corona, who has a £21.4 million release clause in his contract but could potentially be had on a free, according to the Daily Mail.
After reports surfaced last week that Atletico Madrid had rejected a possible free transfer to take his wages, the Gunners as well as Sevilla and Fiorentina have stepped up interest.
Arsenal would deploy the Mexican on the right side where Willian struggled in 2020-21.