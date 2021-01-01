Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal line up Willian replacement

The Gunners will look to Porto for a better option on the right wing

Arsenal are lining up a bid for Porto winger Jesus Corona, who has a £21.4 million release clause in his contract but could potentially be had on a free, according to the Daily Mail.

After reports surfaced last week that Atletico Madrid had rejected a possible free transfer to take his wages, the Gunners as well as Sevilla and Fiorentina have stepped up interest.

Arsenal would deploy the Mexican on the right side where Willian struggled in 2020-21.