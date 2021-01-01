Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City reverse course on Fernandinho

Spurs could trigger Gulacsi release clause
Tottenham have started to think about life after Hugo Lloris, with RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi seen as an affordable, experienced replacement, writes Bild.
Gulacsi, 30, has a €13 million (£11m/$16m) release clause in his contract - a relative bargain should he prove himself a quality Premier League starter.
Moultrie sues NWSL for right to play
Teenage phenom Olivia Moultrie has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the National Women's Soccer League alleging the league is illegally preventing her from playing.
Her case could lead to a landmark decision for the future of prospects wishing to enter the league before college.
Fulham seek scouting director
Fulham are looking for a director of scouting to complement their data-driven approach to player recruitment, reports The Athletic.
The new hire will work in tandem with executive Tony Khan, whose focus is on statistics and analytics. Khan will hold a final veto on all player acquisitions.
Cameron headed for U.S. return
🇺🇸 #QPR captain 𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗻 will return to his native America this summer.— QPR FC (@QPR) May 5, 2021
Chelsea rejected two Kante offers
Chelsea turned away two transfer offers for N’Golo Kante last summer worth more than £43 million (€50m/$60m), says Fabrizio Romano, with the board seeing no reason to sell one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.
Kante was named man of the match for Chelsea's Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Roberts agrees to Liverpool extension
As one campaign finishes, another challenge starts! Lots of lessons learnt from 20/21 season, thank you to our fans. We CANNOT WAIT to have you back!🔴— Rhiannon Roberts (@RazzaRoberts) May 5, 2021
Delighted to commit my future to Liverpool Football Club. I’m committed to getting the Club back into WSL where it belongs🔴👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/tq8cSRqok1
Man City change mind on Fernandinho (Daily Mail)
The veteran midfielder might not leave the club after all
Manchester City may reverse course from their plan to let Fernandinho leave, with the club now considering him too essential in the dressing room, according to the Daily Mail.
The Brazilian started in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg vs Paris Saint-Germain and demonstrated he can also still be of use on the pitch with his performance in a winning effort.
Fernandinho reportedly could also be convinced to stick at Manchester City after retirement as a staffer, where his leadership could continue to have an impact on young players.