Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rooney pushing to bring Lingard to MLS

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rooney pushing to bring Lingard to MLS

Brighton loan Connolly to Venezia

2022-07-14T22:55:08.737Z

Fabregas headed to Serie B

2022-07-14T22:37:27.590Z

Cesc Fabregas is set to sign with Como, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The club finished 13th in Serie B last season, but has now added one of this generation's most decorated midfield stars.

Fabregas is a free agent, having left Monaco at the conclusion of the Ligue 1 season.

Rooney pushing to bring Lingard to MLS

2022-07-14T22:32:16.596Z

PSG-linked Nkunku responds to talk of 2023 transfer

2022-07-14T22:30:33.830Z

Christopher Nkunku has responded to rumours claiming he will look to seal a transfer away from RB Leipzig next summer.

The Frenchman recently signed a contract extension through to 2026 and has now quashed rumours that he could head back to former club PSG.

Read the full story on GOAL!

PSG after Thuram

2022-07-14T22:28:04.510Z

Paris Saint-Germain are chasing the signing of Khephren Thuram, reports L'Equipe.

New PSG boss Christophe Galtier managed Thuram at Nice and is eager to bring him along to his new club.

The defender is the son of French legend Lilian and brother of Borussia Monchengladbach winger Marcus.