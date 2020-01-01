Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real and Inter hold talks over Eriksen-Isco swap deal

Heinze offered Atlanta job
Former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze has been offer the Atlanta United job, according to journalist Joza Novalis.
Representatives from the MLS side have made intial contact with Heinze, who is believed to be interest in further discussions.
The 42-year-old is a free agent after quitting Velez Sarsfield earlier this year.
Real hold talks with Inter over Eriksen-Isco swap
Initial discussions have taken place over a potential deal
Real Madrid have held talks with Inter Milan over a potential swap deal involving Isco and Christian Eriksen, according to Sky Germany.
Denmark international Eriksen has struggled to recapture his best form since joining Inter from Tottenham in January, with the Nerazzurri ready to cut their losses. Spain international Isco meanwhile has expressed his desire leave Los Blancos because of a lack of regular action.
However, there is a long way to go before the two clubs can agree a deal, with Real valuing Isco at around €70 million (£62m/$83m), while Eriksen cost Inter €30 million (£27m/$35m) when he moved from north London 10 months ago.
Baggies hold takeover talks
West Bromwich Albion have held talks with an American consortium over a possible £150 million ($200m) takeover, according to the Telegraph.
West Brom's controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai turned down an offer earlier this year but is still open to a full takeover bid or selling a minority stake.
However, Lai's £150m asking price is deemed too high while the Baggies' Premier League future is at stake, with the club currently bottom of the table and without a win so far this season.
De Bruyne agrees new Man City deal
Kevin De Bruyne has agreed a new five-year contract at Manchester City, according to Todofichajes.
The Belgium international revealed earlier this month that he has been in discussions over fresh terms, with an agreement now reached on a deal that will keep him at Etihad Stadium until 2025.
The new deal will also see the 29-year-old become the joint-highest paid player in the City squad alongside Raheem Sterling.
Alcala joins Galaxy with City deal in pipeline
Mexico youth international Alex Alcala has joined LA Galaxy with Manchester City having an option to sign the 15-year-old when he turns 18, according to ESPN.
The teenager, widely seen as one of Mexico's brightest young talents, will initially link up with the Galaxy academy under Juan Carlos Ortega.
City will track his progress and have the option trigger a set buy-out fee after he turns 18 and will becomes eligible to leave the United States.
Dortmund monitoring Bees youngster
Borussia Dortmund are tracking the progress of Brentford forward Marcus Forss, according the The Athletic.
The 21-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season in west London, with six goals in 13 appearances so far for the Championship club.
He also scored on his international debut for Finland in their friendly win against France last week, where Dortmund and another Bundesliga club sent scouts to watch him in action.
Kubo eyes Villarreal exit
Takefusa Kubo is ready to quit loan club Villarreal and return to Real Madrid in January, according to El Periodico Mediterraneo.
The 19-year-old is on a season-long loan at Unai Emery's side but has grown frustrated at his lack of regular first-team football and does not want his career to stall.
Kubo has started just once in La Liga so far this campaign, with his other three starts coming in the Europa League.