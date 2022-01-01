Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Matic to join Juventus from Man Utd

Transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Nemanja Matic Manchester United 21/22
Tottenham close on Johnstone transfer

2022-05-07T22:55:20.000Z

Tottenham are set to complete the signing of West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, reports the Mirror.

The path is clear for Spurs to seal a free transfer after Manchester United decided they would not pursue their interest in the England international.

West Ham lead race for £15m Brereton

2022-05-07T22:45:06.000Z

West Ham United are favourites to land Blackburn Rovers' Chile sensation Ben Brereton, reports the Sun.

Brereton came to prominence following his call-up for his mother's country of birth in 2021 and went on to smash 22 goals in the Championship this season, pushing his transfer value to £15 million.

Ben Brereton Chile
Matic to join Juventus from Man Utd

2022-05-07T22:35:22.000Z

Midfielder will call time on five years at Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has decided to join Juventus this summer, reports the Daily Star.

Matic leaves Old Trafford after five years after agreeing to end his contract a year early.

Arsenal battle Madrid for Tielemans transfer

2022-05-07T22:25:35.000Z

Arsenal are nearing a deal for Leciester City ace Youri Tielemans, reports the Sun.

Tielemans, however, could opt for fellow suitors Real Madrid should the Gunners fail to reach the Champions League.

Leicester set sights on Bremer

2022-05-07T22:15:03.000Z

Leicester City have identified Torino's Gleison Bremer as the answer to their defensive problems, claims the Sun.

Bremer has been in fine form in Serie A this term and could be available for a fee worth around £40 million.