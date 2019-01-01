Bournemouth in the driving seat in race for Motherwell midfielder
Bournemouth are currently leading the chase to sign highly-rated Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull, with Celtic reportedly set to be priced out of a potential deal.
A report in the Daily Record suggests the Scottish champions, along with Championship new boys Barnsley, have had a £3m bid for the playmaker rejected, while Derby County, Wigan Athletic and Bristol City have also been credited with an interest.
Beckham keen to lure Valencia to Miami
England icon David Beckham has set his sights on signing former Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia for his MLS side Inter Miami, according to The Sun.
The 33-year-old has stated he would like to play on for a further "two or three" years, and was one of 15 players released by United last week.
Chelsea rekindle interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Bailey
Chelsea have reportedly revived their interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey according to The Mail - if their transfer ban appeal is successful.
Leverkusen are asking £80 million ($102m) for 21-year-old, and the Blues are on the look out for the kind of versatile attacker that could fill Eden Hazard's boots following the Belgian's switch to Real Madrid.
Advantage Man Utd? Maguire asking price too costly for City
Leicester holding out for £90m
Manchester City's refusal to meet Harry Maguire's £90 million ($115m) asking price could hand the transfer initiative to rivals Manchester United, according to The Mirror.
The Leicester City and England central defender is proving to be hot property this summer, but reports suggest City are unimpressed with the 26-year-old's price tag - a stance which could bolster United's chances of taking the former Hull City man to Old Trafford.
Lingard set for Man United pay rise
Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is to be handed a contract extension that will see his wages increase by 25 per cent.
According to The Mail, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Lingard as a key figure at Old Trafford and is keen to tie him to a long-term deal.
Mourinho ready to answer Newcastle call
Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is willing to open talks with Newcastle’s potential new owner about becoming the club's new manager.
Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan has bid £350m for the Magpies, and if the sale of the club goes through, Mourinho is thought to be keen on replacing Rafa Benitez at St. James' Park, according to The Mirror.
Southgate rules himself out of Chelsea job
England boss Gareth Southgate has ruled himself out of a return to club football with Chelsea.
The Blues are in the hunt for a new manager after Maurizio Sarri was given the all clear to return to Italy with Juventus.
According to The Guardian, Southgate denies any interest in taking the Stamford Bridge hot seat.
"I’m committed to England, simple as that," he said. "I don’t need to hedge my bets in keeping doors open or keeping things alive. There’s no way that I would leave England at this moment in time, to take any job."