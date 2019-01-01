Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona include Dembele in new Neymar offer

Mourinho monitoring Zidane's situation in Madrid
Jose Mourinho is holding off on finding a new team as he waits to see what happens with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, reports AS.
The Portuguese has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December, but has opted to turn down several offers this summer.
Mourinho is still well regarded in Madrid, and he would be happy to return should Blancos president Florentino Perez sour on Zidane.
Barcelona include Dembele in new Neymar offer
The Catalans have increased their bid for their former star
Barcelona have added more money and more players, including Ousmane Dembele, to their bid for PSG star Neymar, reports Telefoot.
The Blaugrana have soured on Dembele, who could relish a chance to be reunited with his former manager Thomas Tuchel at PSG.
However, Neymar has not ruled out staying one more season with PSG should Barca or Real Madrid not come through with an acceptable offer for his services.
Spurs fear they could lose Eriksen for £30m
Tottenham are concerned they could be forced to sell Christian Eriksen for as little as £30 million ($37m), reports the Daily Star.
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are considering making a bid for the Dane before the transfer window closes on September 2.
With the Danish star set to leave the club on a free transfer at season's end, Spurs may be forced to accept a cut-rate bid if they don't want to lose the playmaker for nothing.
Simpson to join Amiens
Amiens have made an offer for former Leicester City right-back Danny Simpson, claims The Sun.
Simpson, 32, is a free agent after his contract with the Foxes expired at the end of last season.
After a move to Celtic fell through, Simpson could be ready to continue his career in Ligue 1.
Wanyama nears £13.6m Club Brugge move
Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama is closing in on a £13.6 million ($16.7m) transfer to Club Brugge, according to the Daily Mail.
The 28-year-old had interest from several clubs across Europe, but Spurs were not interested in sending the Kenyan out on loan.
Wanyama has falled out of favour at Tottenham after initially joining the club in 2016 from Southampton.
Leeds to re-open Phillips contract talks
Leeds are set to re-open contract talks with star midfielder Kalvin Phillips, reports Football Insider.
The 23-year-old is looking for a five-year contract worth more than £10 million ($12m), putting him among the club's highest earners.
Phillips has started the season well as Leeds have raced to the top of the Championship with four wins from five games.