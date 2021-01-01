If it was the perfect start for Hege Riise and company, then it was a dramatic disaster for The Stars and Stripes, as their 44-game unbeaten streak came to a crashing end at Tokyo Stadium against Sweden.

Having been dethroned as long-time Olympic champions thanks to a shock loss against the Blue and Yellow in the quarter-finals of Rio 2016, the USWNT were left shellshocked by their old foes again in a 3-0 rout.

Though it is far from a fatal blow to their ambition, it is nevertheless a dramatic wake-up call for their superstar generation, several of whom are looking to add a final medal to their tally in what is likely their final Games. Against New Zealand, they must respond today.