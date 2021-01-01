Persepolis 0-0 FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

The Persepolis side to face Goa
ترکیب پرسپولیس در بازی با گوآی هند
حامد لک، سیدجلال حسینی، محمدحسین کنعانیزادگان، سیامک نعمتی، وحید امیری، کمال کامیابینیا، احمد نوراللهی، احسان پهلوان، مهدی ترابی، عیسی آلکثیر و شهریار مغانلو#پرسپولیس #ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/oVB7KTvJcf
TEAM NEWS
Two changes for FC Goa
Alexander Romario Jesuraj is suspended for today's tie as Saviour Gama makes his first start in the ACL, while Juan Ferrando has opted for more men at the back with Adil Khan starting in place of Ishan Pandita
FC Goa have named their team to face Persepolis in the AFC Champions League
LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/PHLRqs5CTn#ACL2021 #FCGoaInAsia #PRSGOA
UPDATE: FC Goa are third
Al Wahda are now secondAl Wahda ahedged Al-Rayyan 3-2 in today's earlier Group E fixture, putting the former second with four points and Goa third with two. Persepolis have won both their opening games in the group.
FC Goa's battle to stay second in Group E
Al Wahda face Al-Rayyan before Goa's fixtureAl Wahda and Al-Rayyan, both with a point each in Group E, lock horns before Goa take on group toppers Persepolis. Hence, Goa will need at least a point to stay in contention for qualifying as one of the three second-placed teams from the West Region - where Gaurs are currently fifth.