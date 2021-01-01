Live Blog

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL in real-time...

Welcome to Goal's live coverage of the 2020-21 Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters in Goa...

Updated
Comments (0)
Lalengmawia NorthEast United Kerala Blasters ISL 6
ISL

45 + 2 - WHAT A STRIKE!

2021-02-26T14:47:52Z

NorthEast United 2-0 Kerala Blasters

Machado's overhits his cross into the box from the right flank but it is cycled back to Lalengmawia who unleashed a brilliant piledriver from a distance that goes in off the underside of the crossbar! Simply stunning. 

34 - SUHAIR SCORES!

2021-02-26T14:34:59Z

NorthEast United 1-0 Kerala Blasters

A calm and composed finish from the Malayali forward against the club from his state. Khassa Camara attempts to split the Kerala defence with a through-ball, the pass takes a deflection off Kone and falls to Suhair, who gets into the box, rounds the keeper and slots home! 

29 - Poor play

2021-02-26T14:30:04Z

The teams are struggling to hold onto the ball for long periods of play and as a result, there is no rhythm to the game. Blasters are being forced wide but the crosses into the box have been inaccurate and easy for Subhasish to collect. 

25 - No shots on target.

2021-02-26T14:25:27Z

A BIG chance each at both ends but the tempo has slowed down after the initial push by NorthEast United. 

20 - Concern for NorthEast

2021-02-26T14:22:09Z

After Ashutosh Mehta got injured earlier this month, their other full-back Provat Lakra is now forced off due to an injury. In comes Gurjinder Kumar. 

7 - KONE MISSES!

2021-02-26T14:07:31Z

What a chance for Kerala Blasters! Kone gets away from his marker during a corner-kick and sends a free header wide of the goal! No idea how he can miss that! 

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-26T14:02:51Z

NorthEast United 0-0 Kerala Blasters

NorthEast United waste no time in getting a ball into the box. Machado delivers an excellent cross towards the far post from the right flank but Fox miscues his shot from close range! 

Head to Head

2021-02-26T13:49:38Z

There have been four draws in the last five meetings between these two teams. NorthEast are unbeaten against Kerala Blasters since 2018. 

NorthEast United v Kerala Blasters

2021-02-26T13:44:12Z

Playoff scenario

NorthEast United, who are unbeaten the eight games since Khalid Jamil took charge, need a point to qualify for the playoffs. They are up against Kerala Blasters who are winless in seven games. 