NorthEast United 1-0 Bengaluru LIVE: Machado puts the Highlanders in front

NorthEast United draw first blood courtesy Luis Machado's strike...

Updated
Luis Machado, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
42' Parag Shrivas' shot goes above the crossbar!

2021-01-12T14:42:58Z

Kristian Opseth sets up the ball for Parag Shrivas who attempts a shot from distance but it sails above the crossbar.

35' Suhair misses a sitter!

2021-01-12T14:36:07Z

Rochharzela sends a curling cross from the right flank and Suhair has a free header to convert but he heads the ball wide!

33' Chance for Bengaluru!

2021-01-12T14:34:16Z

Parag Shrivas curls in a perfect cross from the left flank and Cleiton rises high but fails to connect his head to the ball. 

Cooling break!

2021-01-12T14:31:33Z

The Highlanders have the lead after the first 30 minutes of the match.

27' GOAL! NorthEast United 1-0 Bengaluru

2021-01-12T14:27:50Z

Machado puts NorthEast United in front

Federico Gallego wins a loose ball in the midfield from Dimas Delgado and makes a run down the middle. He enters the box and sends a forward pass for Luis Machado who finds the back of the net.
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
24' Opseth's header straight to Gurmeet

2021-01-12T14:24:47Z

Rahul Bheke goes past Gurjinder Kumar on the right flank and floats a cross inside the box which Kristian Opseth meets with his head but it goes straight to Gurmeet.

22' Chhetri's cross too high for Cleiton

2021-01-12T14:22:47Z

Sunil Chhetri floats in a cross from the left flank inside the box for Cleiton Silva but its a bit too high for the Brazilian winger.

16' Fox blocks Opseth's attempt

2021-01-12T14:15:37Z

Chhetri exchanges a quick one-two on the left side of the box and squares the ball in the middle for Opseth who tries to slot the ball into the net but Dylan Fox does well to block the shot and send it out for a corner.

Scrappy start to the game

2021-01-12T14:08:53Z

Both teams are yet to settle in as neither of them are able to penetrate much in their attacking thirds.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-12T13:58:57Z

NorthEast United get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.

A late change in NEUFC lineup

2021-01-12T13:51:02Z

Lalengmawia replaces Lalrempuia in the starting lineup. Rempuia picked up an injury during the warmup. 

Three changes in the BFC lineup

2021-01-12T13:15:39Z

Naushad Moosa makes three changes in the Bengaluru starting XI which lost to East Bengal in their last game. Ajith Kumar, Suresh Wangjam and Udanta Singh make way for Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari and Kristian Opseth.

Two changes in the NEUFC lineup

2021-01-12T13:14:24Z

Dylan Fox returns to the starting XI replacing Mashoor Shereef in central defence. Roccharzela comes in place of Idrissa Sylla.