NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE - Follow ISL semi-final updates

KICK-OFF!
2021-03-06T14:02:29Z
NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun BaganATK Mohun Bagan have struggled in the first halves this season. Can NorthEast take advantage of that? Let's find out!
TEAM NEWS
2021-03-06T13:50:56Z
Minor alterations for NorthEast
Team news for the big game is here 👇 #ISL #NEUATKMB pic.twitter.com/M1gT03MknC— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 6, 2021
Can Habas end Jamil's unbeaten run?
2021-03-06T13:49:31Z
NorthEast United are unbeaten in nine games under Khalid Jamil, having won six games and drawn three. Bagan's last loss came against Mumbai City in the final league game of the season and will be bounce back and gain an advantage in the first leg.
NorthEast vs Bagan
2021-03-06T13:26:37Z
