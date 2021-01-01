Live Blog

Nepal 1-2 India: Blue Tigers sign out with a win

Igor Stimac's men got the better of Nepal in the second international friendly in Nepal....

Updated
AIFF Media

FULL TIME

2021-09-05T13:38:47Z

Nepal 1-2 India

India survived a late surge by Nepal as they edged their neighbours 2-1 in the second of the two international friendlies at the Dasharat Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday.

Farukh Choudhary (62') and Sunil Chhetri (80') gave the Blue Tigers a two-goal lead before Tej Tamang (87') pulled one back for Abdullah Al Mutairi's side.

Igor Stimac's men were held to a 1-1 draw in the first of the two friendlies in Nepal.

Five minutes of injury time

2021-09-05T13:34:08Z

90' Two changes for India

Nepal have not given up yet and are looking to go all out with nothing to lose against India who currently lead by a goal.

Yasir and Halder come in for Apuia and Thapa respectively.

87' NEPAL PULL ONE BACK

2021-09-05T13:29:06Z

Nepal 1-2 India

What an uproar that goal brings as Tej Tamang blasts its past a stunned Amrinder Singh in goal from a few yards outside the box. India yet to secure this one.

86' Triple change for Nepal

2021-09-05T13:28:00Z

Kiran Kumar Limbu was looking a bit uncomfortable on the pitch a while ago and is replaced by Bishal Shrestha in goal. 

Rajan Gurung and Santosh Tamang come on for Manish Dangi and Pujan Uparkoti respectively.

80' SUNIL CHHETRI SCORES

2021-09-05T13:22:54Z

India now lead 2-0

Sunil Chhetri races enroute to goal with only Nepal goalkeeper Kiran Limbu to beat and Suresh to his right. Decides to take it himself and scores. Thapa with the assist.
 
AIFF Media

78' India change

2021-09-05T13:20:33Z

Rahim Ali replaced by Glan Martins. Yet another central midfielder for an attacker after Manvir was replaced by Suresh minutes earlier.

75' Yellow card for the India coach

2021-09-05T13:17:17Z

Igor Stimac not happy after a questionable challenge by Dinesh Rajbanshi on Rahim Ali in the Nepal box. Referee waves play as the Croat steps on the pitch with his protest, and gets booked for the same.
 
AIFF Media

74' Nepal miss again!

2021-09-05T13:16:30Z

And it's that man Manish Danghi yet again. Any sort of touch could have possibly seen the ball hit the back of the net from a long ball right in front of Amrinder.

68' Nepal miss a sitter

2021-09-05T13:10:24Z

Two substitutes involved

Nawayug Shrestha, who came on for Ayush Ghalan just before India broke the deadlock, released Bishal Rai on the right who should have at least hit the target from inside the box.

66' India change

2021-09-05T13:09:19Z

Manvir Singh is replaced by Suresh Singh

62' INDIA TAKE THE LEAD

2021-09-05T13:05:20Z

Substitute Farukh scores!

A long diagonal ball by Sana is cushioned down to Farukh by Chhetri as the substitute calmly converts his oppportunity with a clinical finish!

The Jamshedpur FC forward was one of the scorers in the 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in a friendly in Kolkata. His new team-mate Ishan Pandita, over whom Farukh was selected for the Nepal trip, had scored the other.
 

AIFF Media

An altercation in the Nepal box

2021-09-05T12:54:45Z

A little bit of a tense moment as Thapa lines up for his flagkick. It appears as though Rahim has elbowed his marker in Manish who goes to ground as the referee consults with his assistant. It's been let go off and Nepal defend Thapa's corner as well.

50' Farukh, Rahim, Bose all blocked out

2021-09-05T12:52:59Z

India trying to stitch up something in attack with Farukh losing his footing as Chhetri was looking for his run moments after the seond half kicked off. Now it's Chhetri who is marked out off Manvir's delivery from the right. Farukh cannot find a way past, Rahim's shot is blocked and Bose's attempt wins India a corner.

Second half underway

2021-09-05T12:48:01Z

One change for India

Igor Stimac has replaced Bipin Singh with Faukh Choudhary. Bipin looked like one of the more effective players for the Blue Tigers in the first half, but the Croat must have something planned with this move.

HALF-TIME

2021-09-05T12:33:21Z

Nepal 0-0 India

Nepal will be the more confident of the two going into the break after two minutes of added time wherein they had yet another opportunity to produce something but Ayush found himself with lack of options after entering the box on the right and his back pass foiling the move.
 
AIFF Media

44' Two changes for Nepal

2021-09-05T12:30:19Z

Al Mutairi wants something before HT

In come Bishal Rai and Anjan Bista in place of Suman and Aashish

41' A half chance for India

2021-09-05T12:26:26Z

Impenetrable Nepal defense?

Manvir attempts to find Rahim Ali in the box. Headed wide to Bipin who tries to cut it back for captain Chhetri but met with a resolute block by Gautam Shrestha at the near post. Nepal avert danger from the resultant flagkick too.

A slight shift in momentum

2021-09-05T12:18:13Z

The game begun with all the intensity one could ask for, with attacks at either ends and Nepal looking closer to scoring on more than one occasions - just as India. Igor Stimac's men now trying to hold the ball a bit more and build play a bit after losing possession far too easily on many counts. Nepal have been intercepting play quite well and their back line looks solid.

28' NEPAL MISSES

2021-09-05T12:12:57Z

Aashish Lama ALMOST latching on to the brilliant delivery in the box by Ayush but somehow misses at the far post after it evaded Amrinder in the air. Goes out for a goalkick.

24' THAPA MISSES

2021-09-05T12:09:03Z

Bipin making the difference

The left winger making a lot of difference in most of India's attacks so far. The second time he comes close to providing an assist as his delivery comes off the chin of Thapa in the heart of the Nepal box as Limbu picks the remains.

Nepal is fired up

2021-09-05T12:06:58Z

Just as the first encounter on Thursday, Nepal looking to attack at every given opportunity. The Indian backline is holding up well with a slight change at the back with Bose on the left and Kotal partnering Sana for today's tie, and Bheke replaced by Seriton on the right.

13' India survive embarassment

2021-09-05T11:59:50Z

Nepal almost score

A delivery from Tej in the India box sees Manish Dangi - unmarked - but the latter looses his footing allowing for Amrinder to charge in before the Indian backline could clear the remains.

Who are the seven changes for India?

2021-09-05T11:55:32Z

No Glan, no Suresh in the middle

Gurpreet, Bheke, Mishra, Brandon, Glan, Suresh and Liston have made way for Amrinder, Seriton, Kotal, Thapa, Apuia, Bipin and Rahim in the India XI today.
 

AIFF Media

Bipin on fire

2021-09-05T11:52:59Z

Bipin, who has replaced Liston on the left wing for this one, has made a few good darting runs on the flank so far. One of his deliveries a couple of minutes ago almost fell for Manvir in the middle of the box but couldn't get past Nepal goalkeeper Limbu.
 
AIFF Media

KICK-OFF!

2021-09-05T11:47:27Z

Nepal vs India

Can India make ammends for their poor showing in the draw in the previous encounter? We'll find out!

India's options from the bench

2021-09-05T10:58:45Z

GK Gurpreet is rested for this one

India subs: Dheeraj (GK), Bheke, Mishra, Brandon, Suresh, Glan, Liston, Mandar, Jeakson, Pronay, Yasir, Farukh

And here's how Nepal line-up

2021-09-05T10:58:19Z

Three changes made by Abdullah Al Mutairi

What happened in the last match?

2021-09-05T10:51:31Z

Well, India just about saved their blushes

A second half rally saw India fight back to a 1-1 draw against Nepal in the first of the two international friendlies at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday.

Anirudh Thapa (60'), who was brought on as a second half substitute, scored the equaliser for the Blue Tigers after Anjan Bista (36') accepted his gift in the first half to put Nepalhosts ahead.

Two of two

2021-09-05T10:49:16Z

Nepal vs India

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second international friendly against Nepal after India held the hosts to a 1-1 draw on Thursday