Matchday LIVE: Villarreal & Manchester United face off in Europa League final

Villarreal v Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dropped by MUTV to offer some quick words ahead of kick-off, and the Norwegian appears to be in a cautiously positive mood.

“I don't think they’re nervous, I think they’re very confident," he's said. "They’re excited, which they should be.

"I said to them play with confidence, play with courage, trust the way we’ve played to get here, don’t change in a final, play our own way and if we get a good performance the result should come."