Matchday LIVE: Tottenham host Arsenal in crunch Premier League top-four clash, Real Madrid also in action

Antonio Conte has explained that Cristian Romero is missing through injury, and the Tottenham boss has also insisted that he trusts Davinson Sanchez to do a fine job at the back in the Argentine's absence.

"In the game against Liverpool Cristian Romero received an injury to his hip. We trust Davinson Sanchez and he played a lot of games in the past," Conte told Sky Sports pre-match.

"Sanchez has come in for a few games and before that he played every game. We trust him and we have this solution. I'm sure he's going to play a fantastic game.

"The game has be right. We have to be better than Arsenal to get three points. We know they are a good team and have improved a lot."