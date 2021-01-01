Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Southampton host Spurs, Leicester play Liverpool & more Premier League action

Updated
Kick-off

2021-12-28T15:00:17.448Z

And away we go!

The teams are out!

2021-12-28T14:58:15.044Z

The teams are out on the pitch at St Mary's Vicarage Road and Selhurst Park.

Kick-off just minutes away! ⚽⚽⚽

Klopp's pop at Burnley

2021-12-28T14:53:43.333Z

Liverpool head to Leicester in the evening game - though boss Jurgen Klopp has expressed his frustration at the busy festive schedule.

The German is also unhappy that the five substitutes rule was voted down by Premier League clubs earlier this year and made Burnley the target of his ire.

Klopp has previously bemoaned Burnley's physical style of play and earlier this year was involved in a dust-up with Dyche. His comments come despite Liverpool not playing Burnley this week; they next face off on February 13.

Read Klopp's quotes about Dyche and Burnley right here on GOAL.

Zaha a big miss for Eagles

2021-12-28T14:41:12.930Z

'Gutted to be missing out'

2021-12-28T14:30:31.418Z

Declan Rice has tweeted a message of support to his West Ham team-mates. The England international is serving a one-match ban for collecting five yellow cards. Mark Noble captains the side in his absence on what will be the midfielder's first Premier League start of the season.

Barca announce Torres deal

2021-12-28T14:19:00.000Z

Some breaking transfer news in the last half an hour - Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

The Spain winger has cost around €55 million (£46m/$62m) and has signed a deal until 2027.

Check out the rest of this story on GOAL!

Team news - Crystal Palace v Norwich

2021-12-28T14:02:34.498Z

More Covid postponements

2021-12-28T14:01:00.000Z

Two further matches were scheduled to take place today but have been postponed due to Covid-19.

Arsenal's game against Wolves and Aston Villa's trip to Leeds will both now be rescheduled.

It means 15 Premier League matches have now been called off this month because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Coming up

2021-12-28T14:00:30.000Z

Let's begin with the formalities and a look at today's fixtures (all times GMT):

3pm

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Southampton v Tottenham

Watford v West Ham

8pm

Leicester v Liverpool

Hello!

2021-12-28T14:00:00.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog as the Premier League's hectic festive schedule continues.

Boxing Day's matches certainly delivered in spades, while Newcastle and Manchester United played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at a boisterous St James' Park on Monday night.

But what's next?

Stand by for all the updates from four matches featuring sides at either end of the table.

Let's do this!