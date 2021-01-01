Matchday LIVE: PSG & Real Madrid in action before Liverpool host Manchester City

(Kylian Mbappe)

Drama in Ligue 1! PSG thought the comeback was on but they have had a goal disallowed by VAR!

Kylian Mbappe worked a fast one-two on the break and looked to have come up trumps with a well-placed strike.

But there is an offside call against him from Lionel Messi's part in the play. Frustration for the visitors.