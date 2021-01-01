Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: PSG host Manchester City for Champions League semi-final first leg

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage as Mauricio Pochettino pits his wits against Pep Guardiola

'I sleep better when I'm not thinking about Neymar and Mbappe!'

2021-04-28T18:02:55Z

Pep Guardiola was in relaxed mood when he spoke to the media to preview tonight's game.

The Manchester City boss joked that thinking about Neymar and Kylian Mbappe kept him awake at night.

He also believes his players must impose their own game style and cannot afford to defend too deep because of the intelligence of PSG's attackers.

Read the rest of what Guardiola had to say here.

The teams

2021-04-28T17:54:16Z

Here are the two teams - there's going to be some talent out on the pitch this evening! 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

Hello!

2021-04-28T17:45:17Z

It's Champions League semi-final time yet again.

Real Madrid and Chelsea played out an intriguing first leg in Valdebebas last night to leave the tie on a knife edge.

Now it is the turn of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

This could be huge!

