Matchday LIVE: PSG host Manchester City for Champions League semi-final first leg

'I sleep better when I'm not thinking about Neymar and Mbappe!'
Pep Guardiola was in relaxed mood when he spoke to the media to preview tonight's game.
The Manchester City boss joked that thinking about Neymar and Kylian Mbappe kept him awake at night.
He also believes his players must impose their own game style and cannot afford to defend too deep because of the intelligence of PSG's attackers.
The teams
The stars are on show. Two elite coaches. This could be the game of the season 🍿
Hello!
It's Champions League semi-final time yet again.
Real Madrid and Chelsea played out an intriguing first leg in Valdebebas last night to leave the tie on a knife edge.
Now it is the turn of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.
This could be huge!