Matchday LIVE: Portugal face World Cup play-off decider, Mane & Salah go head-to-head, England, France & more in action

Join us for live updates as Portugal take on North Macedonia with a place at Qatar 2022 up to grabs, while the likes of England and Spain also feature

Updated
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2021-22
Team news: Portugal vs North Macedonia

2022-03-29T18:25:25.000Z

North Macedonia starting XI: Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Musliu, Velkovski, Alioski, Elmas, Bardhi, Ademi, Trajkovski, Ristovski, Kostadinov.

Team news: England vs Ivory Coast

2022-03-29T18:15:02.000Z

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast line up as follows: Ali, Kamara, Deli, Bailly, Aurier, Seri, Kessie, Gradel, Cornet, Pepe, Haller.

Who is in action this evening?

2022-03-29T18:05:54.529Z

Portugal will take on North Macedonia and Sweden will face Poland to battle it out for places in the 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane's Senegal and Mohamed Salah's Egypt meet to fight for a place in Qatar.

Elsewhere in some international friendlies, England host Ivory Coast, Netherlands play Germany, Spain are up against Iceland, Scotland come up against Austria, and France will meet South Africa.

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog

2022-03-29T18:04:12.870Z

Hello and welcome to another exciting matchday of international football!

GOAL will keep you up to date with everything going on in the World Cup qualifying matches and the international friendlies.