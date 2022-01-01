Matchday LIVE: Portugal face World Cup play-off decider, Mane & Salah go head-to-head, England, France & more in action

Team news: Austria vs Scotland
Das ist sie, die letzte Start1️⃣1️⃣ von Teamchef Franco Foda! ⚽️🇦🇹 #AUTSCO Good Luck, Boys! ❤️🍀 #GemeinsamÖsterreich pic.twitter.com/aLSD7dTXo0— ÖFB - oefb.at (@oefb1904) March 29, 2022
Your Scotland team taking on Austria in Vienna this evening.#AUTSCO pic.twitter.com/9EqsJuEzBS— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 29, 2022
Team news: Netherlands vs Germany
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲-𝘂𝗽 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻! 🦁— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) March 29, 2022
Get ready for a clash with the neighbours ⚔️#NEDGER pic.twitter.com/m4Y3dJEh3y
Unsere heutige Startelf! 🇳🇱🇩🇪— Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) March 29, 2022
Auf geht’s, Männer!#NEDGER #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/MVpn1lqYQy
Team news: Portugal vs North Macedonia
Dia 𝙋, Dia de 𝙋𝙊𝙍𝙏𝙐𝙂𝘼𝙇! 🇵🇹 É este o nosso𝙓𝙄 𝙄𝙉𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 para hoje! 📝👥 #VamosComTudo #TeamPortugal pic.twitter.com/QFe86uXOcx— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) March 29, 2022
North Macedonia starting XI: Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Musliu, Velkovski, Alioski, Elmas, Bardhi, Ademi, Trajkovski, Ristovski, Kostadinov.
Team news: England vs Ivory Coast
Here it is... your #ThreeLions! 👊 pic.twitter.com/qck4VgJXsQ— England (@England) March 29, 2022
Meanwhile, Ivory Coast line up as follows: Ali, Kamara, Deli, Bailly, Aurier, Seri, Kessie, Gradel, Cornet, Pepe, Haller.
Who is in action this evening?
Portugal will take on North Macedonia and Sweden will face Poland to battle it out for places in the 2022 World Cup.
Meanwhile, Sadio Mane's Senegal and Mohamed Salah's Egypt meet to fight for a place in Qatar.
Elsewhere in some international friendlies, England host Ivory Coast, Netherlands play Germany, Spain are up against Iceland, Scotland come up against Austria, and France will meet South Africa.
