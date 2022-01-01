Matchday LIVE: Nottingham Forest & Huddersfield contest Championship play-off final in race for Premier League

Kick-off
The Championship play-off final is underway!
Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head to decide who will play in the Premier League next season and who will remain in the Championship.
Yates ready for 'massive occasion'
Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates says his side must thrive at Wembley when they take on Huddersfield in the fight for a place in the Premier League.
"In the past few days, I've been trying to put everything to one side and solely focus on getting myself in the shape possible so I can perform the best I can," he told Forest's website.
"It's going to be a massive occasion and one we have to thrive on. We've got a job to do.
"Huddersfield are well set up and are a really strong outfit, so we're under no illusions that it'll be a tough game. It's third against fourth going at it, so it'll be a great game and one we're looking forward to."
Garner out to make history with Forest
What does the future hold for the England Under-21 international? 🤔
A good sign for Huddersfield?
Nottingham Forest team announced
1️⃣ change for The Reds as Keinan Davis comes in for Sam Surridge
🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/onv7740PdP
Huddersfield starting XI revealed
Carlos Corberán makes 2️⃣ changes for this afternoon’s @SkyBetChamp Play-Off Final at Wembley!
Great to see Sorba Thomas return to the starting XI this afternoon, whilst Matty Pearson is among the substitutes 👏#htafc | @SportsBrokerHQ pic.twitter.com/qc67HNhvlZ
Huddersfield arrive at Wembley
Nottingham Forest fans ready to go
🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/qrBaCV1AuR
Who will win the Championship play-off final?
Both teams are in excellent form heading into the clash.
Huddersfield, in particular, are looking strong as they are on a nine-game unbeaten run.
Nottingham Forest are a strong team, too, though and have lost just two of their last nine matches.
Welcome to the matchday blog!
Hello, and thank you for joining GOAL as we take in the Championship play-off final.
Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest will battle it out at Wembley to decide who goes on to play in the Premier League next season.