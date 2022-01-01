Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester United face Burnley in Premier League plus Inter v Roma in Coppa Italia

Keep up with Tuesday night's action from England and across Europe

Updated
Comments (0)
Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 2022
Getty

Burnley 0-0 Man Utd

2022-02-08T20:10:05.463Z

Marcus Rashford registers Man Utd's first shot on goal – the effort had plenty of power behind it, but it's been saved comfortably.

Burnley 0-0 Man Utd

2022-02-08T20:08:30.261Z

Oof! Burnley are flagged onside after what initially looked like a good move forward, after getting the ball well into the box but not having anyone to slot it into the next.

GOAL! Inter 1-0 Roma

2022-02-08T20:06:44.670Z

That was fast! Barely four minutes have gone by in the Coppa Italia game between Inter and Roma before Edin Dzeko has scored to put Inter 1-0 up, against his former club.

Burnley 0-0 Man Utd

2022-02-08T20:04:32.000Z

Cristiano Ronaldo is watching the game from the stands, following the inclusion of Edinson Cavani included in the starting XI instead.

To be fair, the man is 37 years of age. He's got to be tired at some point. Right?

Kick-off: Burnley vs Man Utd, Inter vs Roma, Monaco vs Amiens

2022-02-08T20:00:04.697Z

Here we go!

Team news: Burnley vs Man Utd

2022-02-08T19:40:14.000Z

No Cristiano Ronaldo this evening, as he's been relegated to the bench against Burnley!

Burnley XI: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes; Sancho, Cavani, Rashford

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-02-08T19:30:01.000Z

Good afternoon/evening, and thanks for joining us on today's matchday blog! We've got a lot of Premier League activity on today, with Manchester United traveling to Burnley, West Ham taking on Watford and Newcastle hosting Everton.

We've also got a few Cup games on, with Inter facing off against Roma in the Coppa Italia and Monaco vs Amiens in the Coupe de France.