Matchday LIVE: Manchester City, Tottenham & more in FA Cup fifth-round action, AC Milan & Inter face off in Coppa Italia

Follow along to GOAL's matchday blog as Manchester City travel to Peterborough and Tottenham take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fifth round

Manchester City FA Cup 2021-22
GOAL! Peterborough 0-2 Manchester City

2022-03-01T20:39:07.814Z

(Grealish)

And that's two! It's a great goal from Jack Grealish who has had a bit of a lacklustre showing today, finishing off his good run with a composed effort. Man City have one foot firmly stuck into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Peterborough 0-1 Manchester City

2022-03-01T20:33:36.530Z

Apparently Noel Gallagher is among the travelling City fans at the away end tonight.

GOAL! Peterborough 0-1 Manchester City

2022-03-01T20:32:19.969Z

(Mahrez)

FINALLY! Riyad Mahrez finally breaks the deadlock for Man City with a great effort a few yards from the box, curling it brilliantly into the far post of the net. A great solo effort after a pretty lacklustre hour of play so far.

Peterborough 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T20:27:15.341Z

Another decent chance for Peterborough, though the final effort is far too weak and Ederson makes the save easily. Man City are able to counter-attack, but even their attempts amount to nothing – do neither team want to score today?

Peterborough 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T20:20:42.506Z

CLOSE! Manchester City make a terrible mistake to allow Ricky Jade-Jones to take a shot, but it's saved by Ederson. Best chance for the hosts so far, who have had a good start to the second half.

Kick-off: AC Milan vs Inter

2022-03-01T20:02:50.000Z

Hopefully this Coppa Italia game will be more entertaining than this Man City game.

HT: Peterborough 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T20:02:24.000Z

Gabriel Jesus with a fantastic run-in to the box to meet the cross, but he fumbles his effort and misses the ball completely at just a few yards out.

That's half-time. Disappointing from Man City, who have dominated possession but unable to convert any of their chances.

Peterborough 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T19:56:30.263Z

Still 0-0 here, and Peterborough fans are being quite candid with their language decribing Manchester City's performance this evening, chanting: "You're f****** sh*t..."

Peterborough 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T19:45:08.612Z

Jack Grealish has the best chance of the game with a fantastic shot from 18 yards, but it goes deliriously wide as he decides to go for goal instead of passing. Disappointing finish.

Peterborough 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T19:40:50.000Z

Still nothing after almost 25 minutes here, though both sides have had plenty of the ball – with Peterborough doing some great runs forward!

The Championship side are doing well to hold their own against Man City, having some good spells on the counterattack, but they're just missing the magic in the final third.

AC Milan show solidarity with Ukraine

2022-03-01T19:39:07.000Z

Zinchenko (C) 👏

2022-03-01T19:32:14.320Z

Peterborough 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T19:26:28.000Z

A great chance from Peterborough's Jeando Pourrat Fuchs, and he has a decent shot – albeit with not enough power – that does force Ederson into a save.

Peterborough 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T19:24:19.630Z

A decent chance for Man City in the opening 10 minutes, getting loads of bodies in the box and trying to put pressure on the 'keeper. Zinchenko has a shot, his second of the game, and it flies high over the crossbar, just like Kepa's penaltya gainst Liverpool on Sunday.

Team news: AC Milan vs Inter

2022-03-01T19:15:55.000Z

Kick-off: Peterborough vs Manchester City

2022-03-01T19:15:28.000Z

And we're off at the Weston Homes Stadium, where the winner will progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Premier League titans Manchester City have made six changes to their side for tonight, but don't be underestimating the Citizens – although can we witnesss an epic giant-killing tonight?

Oleksandr Zinchenko captains Manchester City tonight.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-03-01T19:00:56.000Z

We'll be covering some crunch FA fifth-round clashes this evening with Manchester City visiting Peterborough and Tottenham facing off against Middlesbrough , while in the Premier League, Burnley take on Leicester.

And in Coppa Italia, AC Milan host Inter.