Matchday LIVE: Manchester City, Everton, Tottenham, Leeds, Real Madrid & Inter all in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games around Europe

Updated
Rodri Man City vs Everton Premier League 2021-22
In fine form

2021-11-21T15:39:04.395Z

⚽ GOAL: Granada 0-1 Real Madrid

2021-11-21T15:34:57.709Z

The Blancos have taken the lead in their bid to hit top spot in La Liga.

Asensio has them in front at Granada after 19 minutes, with a dream start made by Ancelotti's side.

Right man for the job?

2021-11-21T15:33:08.635Z

Antonio Conte is taking in his first Premier League home game as Spurs boss. Will he mark the occasion with a win?

A favoured foe

2021-11-21T15:26:57.635Z

Dangerous from distance

2021-11-21T15:25:29.256Z

⚽ GOAL: Man City 2-0 Everton

2021-11-21T15:14:41.718Z

Stunning strike from Rodri

City have their second, and what a goal it was!

The ball runs loose to Rodri 25 yards from goal and he crashes a stunning strike into the top corner.

An effort similar to the one from Kompany that won City the title against Leicester a few years back.

Should be game over.

Rodri Manchester City Everton 2021-22
Everton fluffing their lines

2021-11-21T15:11:52.089Z

There has been little for Everton to get excited about so far.

They looked like they would have a go early on, but have been pegged back inside their own half and are allowing City to dominate possession.

It has been one of those days for Benitez's side so far.

Fabian Delph Everton 2021-22
Underway again

2021-11-21T15:06:03.131Z

Second half is up and running at the Etihad Stadium.

Can Everton break their shackles and come back into the contest or will City find a second and run away with the points?

Joao Cancelo Manchester City Everton 2021-22
WATCH: Sterling strikes for City

2021-11-21T14:59:14.110Z

Sublime pass from Cancelo

Here, for those in the UK, is how City broke the deadlock against Everton...

Assist king

2021-11-21T14:57:25.490Z

HT: Man City 1-0 Everton

2021-11-21T14:49:11.022Z

Guardiola's side in front

Manchester City head into half-time with their noses in front.

They spent much of the opening 45 minutes knocking on the door, and finally kicked it open a few minutes before the interval.

Great pass from Cancelo and smart finish from Sterling as the reigning champions finally make their pressure count.

Raheem Sterling Manchester City Everton 2021-22
⚽ GOAL: Man City 1-0 Everton

2021-11-21T14:43:50.807Z

Hosts in front

We now have a goal!

Cancelo curls a pass with the outside of his boot towards Sterling, who times his run perfectly and slots past England team-mate Pickford.

Deserved lead for the hosts shortly before half-time.

Raheem Sterling Manchester City Everton 2021-22
WATCH: Gundogan hits the crossbar

2021-11-21T14:41:53.627Z

City man's looping header

Here, for those in the UK, is how Gundogan looped a header onto the crossbar - which remains as close as either side has come to a goal.

City denied a penalty

2021-11-21T14:37:18.221Z

Sterling runs at pace at the heart of the Everton defence and finds his way into the box.

He is bundled over by Keane, and a penalty is initially awarded.

VAR checks whether the challenge was inside the area, with the referee then asked to check the pitchside monitor.

It is determined that there was not enough contact on Sterling and the appeals are waved away completely.

Home fans are not happy.

Everton Manchester City referee penalty VAR
Asking questions

2021-11-21T14:26:45.049Z

City doing plenty of probing, with Everton hanging on.

The hosts are swarming forward and the Toffees can't get out - with a lack of composure on the ball doing their cause few favours.

Those in the stands sense that an opener may be coming, with Gundogan looping a header onto the crossbar.

Jordan Pickford Everton Manchester City 2021-22
🗣 Show of support

2021-11-21T14:23:46.307Z

Foden takes a knock

2021-11-21T14:20:37.575Z

Foden has been down and requires treatment.

The England international was a slight doubt before the game after picking up a knock on World Cup qualifying duty, but he should be okay to continue.

Phil Foden Manchester City Everton 2021-22
⚽🔴 A piece of history

2021-11-21T14:12:26.149Z

Lively start

2021-11-21T14:08:48.566Z

Neither side is holding back at the Etihad.

Palmer has had half a sight of goal, but tried to control a hopeful hit from Cancelo that flashed across him, rather than poking goalwards.

Everton look happy to spring out on the counter.

Demarai Gray Everton Manchester City 2021-22
Kick off

2021-11-21T14:00:06.012Z

Up and running at the Etihad Stadium, with Everton looking to get onto ther front foot straight away.

🧤 Man with the golden gloves

2021-11-21T13:40:10.977Z

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is a two-time Premier League Golden Glove award winner, so he has earned the right to don some fancy hand wear...

Ederson Manchester City golden glove
Landmark day for Sterling

2021-11-21T13:27:25.570Z

🔵 Time to shine

2021-11-21T13:22:51.376Z

Cole Palmer starts for Manchester City today, while teenage midfielder James McAtee is on the bench.

Are the Blues unearthing their crop of home-grown stars to rival United’s fabled ‘Class of ‘92’?

GOAL asked that question here.

Cole Palmer Manchester City 2021
🔴 Who next for the Red Devils?

2021-11-21T13:12:34.225Z

With Solskjaer gone, Manchester United find themselves in the market for a new manager. Who will take the reins at Old Trafford?

Over at Old Trafford…

2021-11-21T13:07:05.779Z

It has all been going off on the other side of Manchester, with United taking the decision to relieve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his managerial duties.

📄 Team news: Man City vs Everton

2021-11-21T13:04:00.481Z

Line-ups at the Etihad

Today's order of play

2021-11-21T13:00:28.794Z

Sunday’s action across Europe

Manchester City get the ball rolling with a home date against Everton, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to close back in on Premier League leaders Chelsea. Elsewhere, Marcelo Bielsa takes his Leeds team to north London and Real Madrid head out on the road. Today's games include:

1400: Man City vs Everton

1515: Granada vs Real Madrid

1630: Tottenham vs Leeds

1700: Inter vs Napoli

(All times GMT)

Benzema Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano LaLiga
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-11-21T13:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's games in GOAL's matchday blog.

Manchester United’s decision to part with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be dominating the headlines, but plenty more are set to be made on the field today.

The reigning Premier League and Serie A champions will be in action, Real Madrid can hit top spot in La Liga and Antonio Conte takes in a first home league game as manager of Tottenham.

So, strap yourselves in and get ready for the ride!

Antonio Conte Tottenham 2021-22
