Spoils shared at The Amex

Newcastle were only bottom of the Premier League for a few hours in the end, having ultimately manager to avoid another defeat in dramatic fashion.

Brighton went in at half-time with a one-goal lead thanks to a Trossard penalty, which they were good value for after dominating possession and pinning the visitors in their half.

However, Newcastle upped their game in the second period and eventually drew level through Hayden to set up an exciting finish.

The Magpies might have won it stoppage time as Wilson found himself one-on-one with Brighton keeper Sanchez, only for the Spaniard to take him out and earn a red card, with a pulsating contest then ultimately ending in a draw.