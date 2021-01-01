Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face West Ham, Spurs vs Chelsea and Juve, PSG & Real Madrid in action

Here's Goal's Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker:

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's made two changes to the side that defeated Newcastle United at Old Trafford last weekend, with Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood in for Nemanja Matic and Jadon Sancho.

"It's McTominay's first appearance in a month after recovering from injury, but the bigger news is that Sancho has to settle for a place on the bench.

"He's had two league starts since signing and while he hasn't been terrible he hasn't set the world alight either and Ronaldo's arrival has pushed him into the shadows. Solskjaer has spoken numerous times about players needing time to adapt to the Premier League and that might be the case here.

"With Solskjaer having so many attacking options at his disposal there's going to be a big name that misses out every week. Saying that, Greenwood has had a great start to the season and deserves his place in the starting XI."