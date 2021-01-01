Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Man Utd, Real Madrid vs Sevilla & today's action

Join GOAL for all the latest updates from the Premier League, La Liga and more as Man Utd, Chelsea, Real Madrid and all the top teams play

Updated
Neymar Saint-Etienne PSG Ligue 1
More goals in Leicester-Watford... ⚽️

2021-11-28T14:41:31.440Z

There have been two more goals at the King Power Stadium.

Joshua King pulled Watford level from the penalty spot, but it was a shortlived reprieve as Jamie Vardy restored Leicester's lead. It's 2-1 heading into half time...

GUNDOGAN! Man City are in front!

2021-11-28T14:36:42.725Z

Manchester City have eventually taken the lead against West Ham thanks to a goal from Ilkay Gundogan!

Leicester take the lead! 1️⃣ - 0️⃣

2021-11-28T14:25:50.214Z

James Maddison has fired Brendan Rodgers' side in front after a lovely pass from Jonny Evans. Good news for the Fantasy Premier League players who have them!

OFFSIDE! Man City denied! ❌

2021-11-28T14:22:12.968Z

Riyad Mahrez thought he'd put Man City ahead against West Ham after being played in by Raheem Sterling, but the Algeria international's strike is ruled out for offside.

FT: Saint-Etienne 1-3 PSG

2021-11-28T14:15:53.975Z

PSG came from behind to win 3-1 against Saint-Etienne, with Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria being the heroes for the capital club. However the game was marred by a nasty injury sustained by Neymar which left the Brazilian in tears as he was taken off on a stretcher. On a brighter note, Sergio Ramos also made his debut, so he will bring some steel to the backline going forward.

Neymar stretchered off 🤕

2021-11-28T13:57:00.913Z

Some concern for PSG and Neymar as the Brazilian is taken off on a stretcher after suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury. The attacker's foot got caught between the ground and his opponent and he went over, immediately beckoning for assistance. 

PSG take the lead!

2021-11-28T13:56:00.971Z

Lionel Messi has bagged his second assist of the game, supplying the pass for compatriot Angel Di Maria to score. It's Saint-Etienne 1-2 PSG.

A reminder of today's games 📋

2021-11-28T13:34:24.949Z

All times UK

12pm - Saint-Etienne vs PSG

2pm - Man City vs West Ham

2pm - Brentford vs Everton

2pm - Leicester vs Watford

2pm - AC Milan vs Sassuolo

4:30pm - Chelsea vs Man Utd

4:30pm - RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen

7:45pm - Napoli vs Lazio

8pm - Real Madrid vs Sevilla

CONFIRMED: Burnley vs Spurs postponed 🌨

2021-11-28T13:10:02.994Z

The game between Burnley and Tottenham was in jeopardy due to heavy snow at Turf Moor and it has now been confirmed that it has been postponed.

Here are the Spurs and Burnley teams

2021-11-28T13:05:37.402Z

BURNLEY XI

Pope, Taylor, Mee, Collins, Lowton, Brownhill, Cork, McNeill, Gudmundsson, Wood, Cornet.

TOTTENHAM XI

PSG pull level against Saint-Etienne

2021-11-28T13:05:00.000Z

Paris Saint-Germain haven't had the best of weeks, what with losing with a whimper to Manchester City in the Champions League and they were trailing Saint-Etienne before half time until Marquinhos hauled them level. It's 1-1 heading into the second half. It might not matter too much if they drop points mind you, considering their healthy lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Man City & West Ham teams are in!

2021-11-28T13:01:13.586Z

MAN CITY XI

WEST HAM XI

It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩

2021-11-28T13:00:00.000Z

Hello there and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's biggest games.

We'll have all the news and updates from across the fixtures, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan all playing this Sunday.

There is sure to be plenty of excitement at Old Trafford as the Red Devils continue to pick up the pieces following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, while Pep Guardiola will be desperate to keep up with Liverpool after their impressive win yesterday.

Stay tuned anyway - we'll have some team news shortly!