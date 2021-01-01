Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Newcastle, West Ham vs Chelsea, Real Madrid vs Betis & more

The fallout from the failed Super League breakaway continues. The bigwigs of the six Premier League clubs have been described as worse than snakes by Karren Brady.

The issue here, aside from these people trying to destroy the competitive nature of football, is the bad rep snakes are getting in all this.

Snakes might not be everyone's cup of tea, but by and large they try and mind their own business.

Maybe Aldi (other supermarket chains are out there) need to change the narrative. Their caterpillar is causing them problems, so why not launch a 'Steve the Snake' cake?