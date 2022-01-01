Matchday LIVE: Liverpool seek to keep Premier League title race alive at Aston Villa & Barca face Celta Vigo in La Liga

Reunion
Tonight, they meet again 🥺 pic.twitter.com/xQd6oHbf2z— GOAL (@goal) May 10, 2022
Team News: Barca v Celta
𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐎́𝐍 👥#BarçaCelta pic.twitter.com/MT6GsV0a0d— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 10, 2022
𝐎𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐒𝐎𝐒 en Barcelona 🙌🔥#BarçaCelta @bitcicomglobal pic.twitter.com/rDyOXI0p3s— RC Celta (@RCCelta) May 10, 2022
New boy in town
Regardless of the outcome of this year's title race, Liverpool and Klopp can expect to be in the mix again next season, particularly with a smart transfer window ahead of the new campaign.
But they'll do well to beat out City for the catch of the year - the Citizens announced that, final details pending, Erling Haaland will join them for 2022-23 and beyond.
You can read about that signing here.
Calm before the storm
Villa Park is all set. 👌 #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/UTeBGOw8CA— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 10, 2022
A time for heroes
So, then. Three games to go - and three games for Liverpool to keep this title race alive.
It is of course out of their hands - a draw with Tottenham at the weekend left Klopp's quadruple-chasing Reds three points off the pace of City, and looking at the one that got away.
But their biggest rivals are in the midst of a nightmare defensive crisis with injury and face a suprisingly tricky road to the finish line. They couldn't... could they?
Today's order of play
It's not a busy schedule today - and one game has a lot more at stake than another - but we've got two tasty treats for you to get your teeth stuck into.
Liverpool must win against Aston Villa to move level with Manchester City - and defeat could leave them six points adrift with two games to go.
Barcelona meanwhile are merely playing to stay second in La Liga - but they'll face a stern test in Celta Vigo, who are seeking a big scalp as they look to continue their run-in to the season on a high.
Today's order of play is as follows:
2000/1500/1200: Aston Villa v Liverpool
2030/1530/1230: Barcelona v Celta Vigo
(All times BST/EST/PT)
Team News: Villa v Liverpool
Salah benched as Coutinho faces old club
This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool tonight. 👊 #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/T7qsXidNov— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 10, 2022
📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2022
Tonight’s line-up to face @AVFCOfficial 👊 #AVLLIV
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this evening!
And boy, it might not have appeared much more than a reunion for Steven Gerrard with his old club when he first took the reins at Aston Villa - but suddenly, the Liverpool legend can play kingmaker in the title race between his old club and Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp's men head to Villa Park in search of a win to keep the battle alive, while their rivals must wait another day for action - not that they have been quiet today...
Strap in, sit back and get ready to keep track of it all.