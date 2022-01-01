Matchday LIVE: Italy, Portugal, Brazil & more feature in World Cup qualification action

With Portugal and Italy both on different sides of the playoff draw, it is guaranteed that one of the countries will be missing out on a place at the 2022 World Cup.

Ronaldo has appeared in four consecutive World Cups for Portugal, scoring seven goals, and it seems unthinkable that he might not be present when the latest edition of the tournament kicks off in November.

The Manchester United star is the all-time record scorer in men's international football with 115 goals to his name, and Portugal fans will surely be hoping that he can add to that tally tonight to take Fernando Santos' side one step closer to the finals.