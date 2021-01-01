Matchday LIVE: Croatia face Scotland, Czech Republic take on England

Gareth Southgate on ITV: "They [Mount and Chilwell] are hugely disappointed to miss the games. We have had to get on with it. It is a bizarre situation. They spent 120 seconds too long [with Billy Gilmour] in a fairly open space. It is full of contradictions for me but we have got to get on with it. Frankly, I don't understand it at all.

"There are teams travelling by plane, bus or coach for hours and our two boys have been caught. I don't get it. I have no issue with Steve or Scotland. I don't want them to have more issues than we have had. It is just a bizarre situation.