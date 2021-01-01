Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final second leg

Christian Pulisic got the nod last time out, before ceding way for his teammate in the 66th minute in Spain - but this time, it is the in-form German who gets the nod over the USMNT star.

A double against relegation-threatened Fulham - hardly the most taxing of opponents, but a double nevertheless - has lifted Havertz above the man he has replaced on the goalscoring charts for the season, and that is of great importance.

If he's on song again this evening, he could prove to be the key to breaking down Madrid's defence as they welcome back their sternest taskmaster.